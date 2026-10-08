Politics Trump DOJ Is Seeking Federal Criminal Indictment for Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Report Says Source: MEGA President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is reportedly seeking to indict Hutchinson on allegations that she lied to Congress. Adam Downer Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is working on a new vengeful indictment, this time on former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Punchbowl News' Laura Weiss reported in an X post that Hutchinson would be charged with lying to Congress regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

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The DOJ Goes After Hutchinson for Her Jan. 6 Testimony

Source: MEGA Hutchinson gave explosive testimony on January 6.

Hutchinson, 29, served as an assistant to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 6. In June 2022, she gave damning testimony on Trump's actions that day before the House Select Committee. She testified that Trump ordered magnetometers removed so his supporters could bring weapons to the rally he gave that day. She also said Meadows ignored concerns about the riot's violent intent towards then-Vice President Mike Pence, and said, "'You heard [Trump]. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think the rioters [are] doing anything wrong." She also alleged that Trump attempted to get his presidential SUV to drive to the Capitol with his supporters, but when his lead Secret Service agent told him it was too dangerous, the president became "irate" and "lunged" at the agent's clavicle. However, accounts from other agents who were present that day have contradicted this claim.

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Trump Took Issue With Hutchinson's Account of His Actions on January 6

Source: MEGA Trump's taken issue with Hutchinson before.

It's unclear on which point the DOJ will try to bust Hutchinson for lying, but President Trump has previously taken issue with the claim he attacked the Secret Service agent that day. In a March 2024 Truth Social post, he wrote, "Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson’s (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo). Has she now changed her testimony? Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said?”

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Blanche and Patel Under Fire From Trump

Source: MEGA Blanche and Patel are both facing pressure from Trump.

It was first reported that the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division was investigating Hutchinson in April. Weiss clarified that the investigation is now moving ahead, as the DOJ "brought evidence to a federal grand jury on Tuesday and is expected to present more evidence and additional witnesses later this month, per sources familiar with the plans." The move comes amid reports that Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel are at risk of losing their jobs if they don't deliver on securing indictments against Trump's political enemies. "The president wants indictments. He wants people in handcuffs. He wants the headlines,” a source told The Atlantic, noting Trump wanted his Justice Department bringing charges against his foes "no matter how thin" the facts.

Trump Desperate for a Legal Win Against His Foes

Source: MEGA Trump is desperate to prosecute his political enemies.