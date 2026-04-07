or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bruce Springsteen
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump's Explosive Rant Against Bruce Springsteen Sparks Boycott Calls and Music Industry Backlash

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen criticized the administration during a concert speech.

Profile Image

April 7 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen turned his latest concert into a political moment, and President Donald Trump responded with a full-blown tirade.

The legendary rocker ignited the latest chapter of their long-running feud when he blasted the president during a recent Minneapolis concert, prompting Trump to lash out online with insults, boycott calls, and a renewed culture war clash that has drawn in the broader music industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen’s Onstage Broadside

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The legendary rocker’s sold-out tour became part of the political clash.
Source: MEGA

The legendary rocker’s sold-out tour became part of the political clash.

Kicking off a new tour that he promised would be “very political,” Springsteen didn’t hold back. Addressing the crowd, he delivered a scathing critique of the current administration.

“Democracy, our Constitution, and our sacred American promise, the America that I love, the America that I’ve written about for 50 years, that’s been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration,” he said from the stage.

The remarks continued a pattern for the singer, who has long used his platform to weigh in on politics, and more recently released the protest song "Streets of Minneapolis."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Fires Back

Image of Donald Trump answered with a harsh social media post.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump answered with a harsh social media post.

Trump responded swiftly and harshly.

In a Truth Social post, the president called Springsteen a “Bad and very boring singer” and mocked his appearance, writing that he “looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon.”

He went further, urging supporters to “BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK,” despite the fact that most dates on Springsteen’s current tour are already sold out.

The outburst is just the latest escalation in a feud that stretches back to 2016, when Trump used Springsteen’s music without permission and the artist responded with pointed criticism, later calling him a “flagrant, toxic narcissist” and “unfit.”

MORE ON:
Bruce Springsteen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Feud Years in the Making

Image of Donald Trump's expletive-laden Easter Sunday post against Iran sparked widespread condemnation from lawmakers and critics worldwide.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's expletive-laden Easter Sunday post against Iran sparked widespread condemnation from lawmakers and critics worldwide.

The clash has intensified in recent years, evolving into a recurring public spectacle. In 2025, Trump posted a doctored video appearing to show himself hitting Springsteen with a golf ball and even floated the idea of investigating the singer’s political activity.

Springsteen, for his part, has remained defiant. At his recent show, he urged fans to join him “in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, resistance over complacency.”

Music Industry Pushes Back

Image of Union leaders defended the singer after the president's attack.
Source: MEGA

Union leaders defended the singer after the president's attack.

The president’s attacks didn’t go unanswered.

Leaders from the American Federation of Musicians union quickly issued a statement defending Springsteen and condemning Trump’s remarks.

“We could not remain silent as one of our most celebrated members is singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” union leaders said.

“Bruce Springsteen is not just a brilliant musician, he is a voice for working people,” they added. “His music has spoken truth to power for decades, and that is exactly what he is doing now.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.