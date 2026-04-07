Donald Trump's Iran Address Sparks Viewer Backlash After Cutting Into 'Masked Singer' Finale and 'Survivor'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s latest primetime address didn’t just dominate the news cycle, it derailed one of television’s biggest nights, leaving fans furious as their favorite shows were abruptly cut off mid-episode. On Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, major broadcast networks paused scheduled programming to carry the president’s speech about the war in Iran, creating widespread disruption across Fox, CBS, NBC, and ABC. According to Deadline, the address — scheduled with just 24 hours’ notice — forced networks to scramble, interrupting everything from reality finales to primetime dramas. For viewers, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Article continues below advertisement

Masked Singer Finale Interrupted Mid-Reveal

Source: The Masked Singer/YOUTUBE 'The Masked Singer' paused during its finale reveal.

Perhaps the most dramatic interruption came during the Season 14 finale of The Masked Singer, where audiences were moments away from seeing which contestant — Cat Witch, Crane, Pugcasso or Galaxy Girl — would be crowned the winner. Instead, Fox cut to Trump’s speech, which included remarks about escalating military action in Iran, including a warning about bombing the country “back to the Stone Age.” Fans quickly flooded social media with frustration. “I can’t believe I missed The Masked Singer for this,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “If I cared, I would watch the news, not The Masked Singer!” Others leaned into humor, with one user joking, “Who is under the Trump mask?” The show later resumed and completed its finale, but not before sparking a wave of online backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

'Survivor' Fans Call It the 'Worst Thing'

Source: SurvivorOnCBS/YOUTUBE Survivor viewers reacted angrily online.

CBS viewers were equally outraged after the president’s address cut into a pivotal two-hour episode of Survivor 50, including the critical merge moment. “Most game changing episode of Survivor… and it’s stopped because a trump announcement,” one fan wrote on X. Another put it bluntly, “PUT SURVIVOR BACK ON I DO NOT GIVE A F—K ABOUT TRUMP OR HIS BULLS—T.” CBS had warned viewers ahead of time that the episode would be paused and then resume after the speech, but that did little to ease frustration. This isn’t the first time the show has been interrupted for a presidential address, but fans made it clear their patience is wearing thin.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Night of Disruptions Across TV

Source: MEGA Networks reshuffled major evening programming after the speech.

The ripple effects extended far beyond reality TV. Deadline reports that NBC’s Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. were delayed, while late-night programs like The Late Show and The Tonight Show were pushed back to 11:50 p.m. ET. ABC also adjusted its lineup, replacing original programming with repeats to accommodate the address.

Source: MEGA West Coast audiences avoided the disruption entirely.