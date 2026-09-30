trustcare med wants to take the guesswork out of getting work done abroad

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Cosmetic work has never been more normal. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery counted about 37.9 million aesthetic procedures worldwide in 2024, up 42.5 percent over four years, with eyelid surgery overtaking liposuction as the most common operation and the United States leading every country on total volume. What has not caught up is how a first-time patient is supposed to choose a clinic in another country without a friend who has done it first.

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That gap is the whole reason TrustCare Med exists. The international healthcare concierge platform launches on September 30, 2026, built for the person who wants the results and the lower price and freezes at the part where they have to pick a surgeon in a city they have never visited. The company is registered in the United States, runs from Colombia, and opens in Colombia and Mexico as the first markets in a wider Latin American plan. The savings that pull people abroad are not small. A rhinoplasty that runs around USD 6,500 in the United States can cost roughly USD 3,800 in Mexico, and Colombia's surgeons draw patients from dozens of countries for aesthetic work. The problem has never been the price. It is everything a first-timer cannot see from a clinic's own website.

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