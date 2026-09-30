TrustCare Med Wants To Take The Guesswork Out Of Getting Work Done Abroad
Sept. 30 2026, Published 1:17 a.m. ET
Cosmetic work has never been more normal. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery counted about 37.9 million aesthetic procedures worldwide in 2024, up 42.5 percent over four years, with eyelid surgery overtaking liposuction as the most common operation and the United States leading every country on total volume. What has not caught up is how a first-time patient is supposed to choose a clinic in another country without a friend who has done it first.
That gap is the whole reason TrustCare Med exists. The international healthcare concierge platform launches on September 30, 2026, built for the person who wants the results and the lower price and freezes at the part where they have to pick a surgeon in a city they have never visited. The company is registered in the United States, runs from Colombia, and opens in Colombia and Mexico as the first markets in a wider Latin American plan.
The savings that pull people abroad are not small. A rhinoplasty that runs around USD 6,500 in the United States can cost roughly USD 3,800 in Mexico, and Colombia's surgeons draw patients from dozens of countries for aesthetic work. The problem has never been the price. It is everything a first-timer cannot see from a clinic's own website.
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TrustCare Med tries to make that part feel manageable. A patient moves through a verified specialist directory with credentials and reviews, video introductions so a face is attached to the name, direct contact with the clinic, and packages that handle the travel and the recovery stay. A human concierge stays reachable the whole way through. Technology keeps it organized. People handle the reassurance, and the clinical decisions stay with the doctors.
The reassurance is only as good as the clinics behind it, so TrustCare Med built its early network from recognized Colombian institutions. It includes Grupo Quirónsalud, an internationally recognized group with hospitals across Medellín, Bogotá, and Cali, running Clínica Medellín, Clínica Las Vegas, Clínica del Prado, Clínica Clofán, Diagnóstico Cedimed, and Centro Oncológico de Antioquia in Medellín, Clínica de la Mujer in Bogotá, and Clínica Imbanaco in Cali. In Medellín the platform also works with Quirófanos El Tesoro, a surgical partner with long experience in the Colombian sector.
"When a recognized institution stands behind the care, the patient is not gambling on a name they found online," said Javier Gómez, Founder and Strategic Lead of TrustCare Med.
For the person who has wanted a procedure for years and never trusted the logistics enough to book it, that is the pitch. Keep the savings. Lose the guesswork.