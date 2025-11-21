Turning Life’s Transitions into Celebrations: Ladan Madresehee’s Journey with Leave it to ME

Every milestone tells a story, and for Ladan Madresehee, every story, whether it encompasses joy or grief, deserves to be celebrated. As the founder of Leave it to ME, she has dedicated more than three decades to designing events that honor life’s transitional moments with authenticity and heart. From planning expos to celebrating the life of someone who has passed, her work reflects that every chapter, even the difficult ones, deserves recognition.

Event planning, for Ladan, has always been second nature. Since her first experience at 17, organizing her high school prom, she has always known the deeper purpose of celebration. “I just wanted everyone to have a good time,” she says. Decades later, that early instinct, to craft experiences that make others feel seen and cared for, has never left her.

Before building her company, Ladan spent years working in the telecom industry, a career that provided stability but little fulfillment. “I didn’t get a job in event planning, even though it was what I loved,” she says. “Then my life coach helped me realize that the only person stopping me from achieving my dream was myself.” When she eventually founded Leave it to ME on International Women’s Day in 2018, the decision reshaped her life, professionally and personally.

Her first client event included a corporate lunch, but everything changed after she attended a funeral and saw the lack of professional support. “This was the beginning of my calling,” she recalls. “There was such a need for end-of-life events that were personal, healing, and filled with meaning.” This emotional response grew into a distinctive niche: end-of-life and life-transition events that help people find comfort and even joy in moments of grief, loss, or change.

Today, Leave it to ME specializes in what Ladan calls “meaningful and memorable” events, helping clients celebrate everything, from a loved one’s life after their passing to the beginning of a new one after divorce.Recognizing the depth of grief, closure, and transformation, her event model is designed to bring a personal touch, whether by the attention and importance she offers to cultural traditions or the empathy that shapes each event.

“Anyone can plan a party,” she explains, “but I make sure my clients and the entire guest experience is supported and cared for throughout every part of the process.” That emotional intelligence, combined with her logistical expertise, is an integral part of Leave it to ME. “I think fast on my feet,” she says. “In end-of-life events, you don’t have a year to plan. You might only have a few weeks, so staying calm and present for the client is essential.”

Her latest venture, ‘The Divorce and New Beginnings Ex-po’, embodies the same spirit of compassion and community. Held earlier this year, and soon to appear in Baltimore and Miami, it brought together divorcees, life coaches, therapists, lawyers, wellness experts, and entertainers to reframe how society views separation. The event also featured self-care sessions, discussions on amicable divorces, and post-divorce adventures, illustrating that endings can also mark the start of a new beginning.

“Divorce can be messy and emotionally draining, we know that,” she notes. “But we try to highlight the acceptance, empowerment, and connection that can co-exist with the pain in the divorce process.”

This open-mindedness informs Ladan’s approach to planning events. “I wanted to create a space where people could share their experiences, learn from others, and see that moving forward is something to be proud of,” she adds.