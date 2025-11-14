Politics Charlie Kirk's Top Turning Point USA Influencer Scolds Candace Owens Over Her 'Hurtful' Conspiracy Theories About His Assassination Source: Allie Beth Stuckey/Youtube; mega Allie Beth Stuckey responded to Candace Owens' conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's death. Allie Fasanella Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) influencer has taken aim at Candace Owens for continuing to peddle unfounded conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination. Allie Beth Stuckey, a Christian podcaster who was dubbed a potential "heir-apparent" to the organization's late founder last month, posted a long response to Owens' claims on X earlier this week. The conservative commentator accompanied the post with a video from an episode of her popular podcast, "Relatable." The episode was titled, "Just Asking Questions: A Response to Candace Owens & a Biblical Approach to Investigation."

Article continues below advertisement

Allie Beth Stuckey Calls Out Candace Owens

Source: Allie Beth Stuckey/Youtube Allie Beth Stuckey was recently described as a potential 'heir-apparent' to the late Turning Point USA founder.

Stuckey wrote on X: "I wasn't going to respond to Candace publicly, but I was genuinely hurt by her accusation that I don't care about who killed Charlie because I expressed concern for the lives of people who have been implicated in her series on CK's murder." (Kirk was shot dead during an appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10. Tyler Robinson was charged with killing him.) She declared that Owens' claim "couldn't be further from the truth." The influencer continued, "But you know who cares about justice for Charlie far more than any of us? His family. His friends and colleagues who were with him every day." She added, "I trust that they are asking the right questions to the right people in the right way. That they are doing so in a manner that doesn’t stir up suspicion against innocent people. In a way that doesn’t hinder the actual investigation into who was involved in Charlie’s murder. I want to see due process play out uninhibited."

Article continues below advertisement

Allie Beth Stuckey Defends Erika Kirk

Source: mega Candace Owens continues to peddle conspiracy theories about the right-wing activist's death.

Owens has consistently suggested that those close to Kirk, including his wife, Erika Kirk, know something the public doesn't about his death. In a September 13 X post she wrote: "Erika knows everything." In another post on October 20, the conspiracy theorist said, "Charlie was betrayed. By everyone." Allie came to Erika's defense on her show, explaining, "I'm not saying Candace said 'Erika did it' — but when you say 'everyone around Charlie betrayed him' and 'Turning Point is covering it up...Erika is the CEO. People are drawing the conclusion that the widow is in on it...'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens' Response to Allie Beth Stuckey

Source: mega Erika Kirk accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her late husband last month.

Candace responded to Allie in a statement to an outlet, saying, "I am pointing out glaring inconsistencies and outright lies that we have been told regarding Charlie’s assassination." She also dubbed Allie a "committed Zionist" who uses "emotionally manipulative tactics" to keep her viewers from asking questions.

Source: mega Owens wrote: 'Erika knows everything' in a post on September 13.