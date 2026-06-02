BREAKING NEWS 'Twin Peaks' Star Owain Rhys Davies Dies 'Suddenly' at Age 44 as Family Left Rocked by His Mysterious Passing: 'Questions Remain Unanswered' Source: MEGA Owain Rhys Davies' cause of death remains unknown as his loved ones search for 'answers' following the actor's 'sudden' passing. Rebecca Friedman June 2 2026, Published 9:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Twin Peaks star Owain Rhys Davies has devastatingly died at age 44, leaving his family in search of an explanation behind his passing. In a statement shared via Instagram on Sunday, May 31, Owain's brother, Rhodri Davies, sadly revealed, "It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away." "This news will come as a great shock to many," he admitted. "While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully."

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Source: MEGA 'There are still questions that remain unanswered,' the actor's brother revealed.

In his lengthy social media caption, which was shared alongside a photo of the late actor smiling while holding a bottle of beer, his brother continued, "The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast." "The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives," Rhodri expressed. "Owain was fortunate enough to have more than one family. Alongside his biological one, he built extraordinary, family-like bonds with many of his closest friends, colleagues, and loved ones." The OA actor's sibling said he's "incredibly proud that, while he was my brother, he was also a brother to so many others."

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Source: MEGA The 'Twin Peaks' star's family is 'shocked' by his 'sudden' passing.

"We know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was," the message continued. "We will try and share further information in due course as we learn more and begin making arrangements." Owain's family requested privacy as they "come to terms with this devastating loss and support one another through the days ahead." "Thank you for your kindness, your messages, and for keeping Owain in your thoughts," Rhodri concluded.

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Source: @rhcdavies/Instagram Owain Rhys Davies is believed to have passed suddenly, naturally and peacefully.'

The statement, which did not address a possible cause of death, was signed, "Rhodri (Brawd / Brother) & Conway (Tad / Dad)." Owain, whose most famous gig was his portrayal of Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return, also starred in The OA, Alice Through The Looking Glass, The Indian Doctor, My Dead Ex, A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life and more.

Source: @owainrdavies/Instagram Owain Rhys Davies was best known for his roles in 'Twin Peaks' and 'The OA,' as well as his performances on London's West End.