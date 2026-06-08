EXCLUSIVE Two Friends Suggest Bringing Frank Sinatra 'Back From the Dead' for Ultimate Dream Concert Lineup Source: MEGA Two Friends shared their ultimate fantasy concert lineup — and it includes Elton John, Eminem and a resurrected Frank Sinatra. Rebecca Friedman June 8 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Two Friends have performed everywhere from intimate pop-ups to sold-out arena shows, but the DJ duo still has a few dream collaborations in mind. While speaking exclusively with OK! about their recent partnership with Smirnoff Ice SMASH and the brand's surprise SMASH Hours pop-up series, Eli Sones and Matthew Halper revealed which music legends they'd recruit for the ultimate fantasy lineup — and one of their picks would require a resurrection.

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Source: MEGA The DJ duo joked that bringing Frank Sinatra 'back from the dead' would make for some 'sick songs' alongside a '90s-era Dr. Dre.

"We're putting ourselves on the lineup and we're headlining, actually," the duo joked when asked to create their dream roster for a future star-studded event. One member proposed an unlikely pairing between two music icons. "I'm going to give you the answer that you are not prepared for," he said. "Elton John and Eminem as a duo together."

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'Elton John and Eminem as a Duo Together'

Source: MEGA According to Two Friends, Elton John singing the hooks while Eminem raps would be the ultimate dream collaboration.

The concept was already fully formed in his mind. "I think they did one of the Grammys like 20 years ago. They're going to do a whole set together where Elton John sings the hooks and then Eminem raps," he explained.

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'Hear Me Out on This One'

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Source: MEGA Two Friends revealed the legendary artists they'd book for a one-of-a-kind concert.

His bandmate quickly matched the energy with an even more ambitious idea. "Hear me out on this one," he said. "'90s Dr. Dre — so he's really providing the beats — and then Frank Sinatra's coming back from the dead and he's singing over them." The musician added that the unconventional pairing would result in "some sick songs."

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Source: MEGA Two Friends are still dreaming up wild collaborations featuring some of music's biggest icons.

The playful answers highlight the creative spirit that has helped Two Friends cultivate a loyal fan base over the years through their popular Big Bootie Mix series and live performances. During the conversation, the duo also reflected on the challenge of staying relevant while maintaining the nostalgic sound that longtime listeners have come to love. "We try to balance the nostalgia from the past, but also feeling current and fresh," they explained. "We want people to hear our music or mixes and say, 'That sounds like Two Friends,' but also make sure it doesn't get stale and keeps up with the times."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @twofriends/Instagram 'We got a lot coming up,' Two Friends teased.