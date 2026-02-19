Ty Pennington Gets Candid About 'Cycle of Heartbreak and Hopelessness' in Emotional Message to Fans: 'You're Not Alone'

Article continues below advertisement

Ty Pennington opened up about a difficult chapter in his life. The HGTV star, 61, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram last month alongside a photo from his wedding day with his wife of four years, Kellee Merrell.

'Cycle of Heartbreak and Hopelessness'

Source: @thetypennington/Instagram Ty Pennington shared a vulnerable message about 'heartbreak and hopelessness.'

In the candid post, Pennington reflected on what he described as an ongoing period of emotional ups and downs. "It's been a heck of a month... a year... h---, a decade! If you're feeling stuck in a cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness, know that you’re not alone," he wrote. Despite the struggles, Pennington made it clear he's leaning on gratitude — especially when it comes to his marriage. "And yet through it all, I'm immensely grateful to have someone to weather the storm. Hold your loved ones close. Sending love to everyone who needs it right now," he added.

View this post on Instagram Source: @thetypennington/Instagram The HGTV star reflected on what he called 'a heck of a decade.'

Response From HGTV Stars

Source: mega Pennington said he’s grateful to wife Kellee Merrell.

His vulnerable words struck a chord with fellow HGTV stars and friends, who quickly filled the comments section with support. His former Trading Spaces costar Vern Yip responded, "Beautifully and wisely said. Sending love to you and all that need it." Luxe for Less personality Anthony Elle also chimed in, writing, "Sending love right back to you! Beautiful picture btw." Actor Billy Baldwin shared his own emotional response, commenting, "Thank you Ty. Feels that way for so many. Been tough on our kids. Praying for their health. Present, positive, productive, and peace for us all in 2026."

Cheeky Valentine's Day Post

Source: @thetypennington/Instagram Fellow stars including Vern Yip and Billy Baldwin showed their support.

On Valentine's Day, the HGTV star returned to Instagram with a lighthearted tribute to Merrell. The February 14 post featured a screenshot of a playful text exchange between the couple. "I do really love you," Merrell wrote in the text message. Pennington sweetly replied, "Well. You're my everything, literally. So please, love me even when I chew loudly." Merrell responded with a dose of humor: "I do," before adding, "But I don't want you to embarrass yourself so I remind you." In the caption, Pennington joked, "Happy love day friends! Love the one you're with... even when they chew loudly #truelove."

Source: @thetypennington/Instagram The TV personality later posted a playful Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife.