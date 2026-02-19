or
Article continues below advertisement
Ty Pennington Gets Candid About 'Cycle of Heartbreak and Hopelessness' in Emotional Message to Fans: 'You're Not Alone'

image of Ty Pennington
Source: mega

Ty Pennington opened up about feeling stuck in a 'cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness' in a candid post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ty Pennington opened up about a difficult chapter in his life.

The HGTV star, 61, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram last month alongside a photo from his wedding day with his wife of four years, Kellee Merrell.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cycle of Heartbreak and Hopelessness'

image of Ty Pennington shared a vulnerable message about 'heartbreak and hopelessness.'
Source: @thetypennington/Instagram

Ty Pennington shared a vulnerable message about 'heartbreak and hopelessness.'

In the candid post, Pennington reflected on what he described as an ongoing period of emotional ups and downs.

"It's been a heck of a month... a year... h---, a decade! If you're feeling stuck in a cycle of heartbreak and hopelessness, know that you’re not alone," he wrote.

Despite the struggles, Pennington made it clear he's leaning on gratitude — especially when it comes to his marriage.

"And yet through it all, I'm immensely grateful to have someone to weather the storm. Hold your loved ones close. Sending love to everyone who needs it right now," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @thetypennington/Instagram

The HGTV star reflected on what he called 'a heck of a decade.'

Article continues below advertisement

Response From HGTV Stars

image of Pennington said he’s grateful to wife Kellee Merrell.
Source: mega

Pennington said he’s grateful to wife Kellee Merrell.

His vulnerable words struck a chord with fellow HGTV stars and friends, who quickly filled the comments section with support.

His former Trading Spaces costar Vern Yip responded, "Beautifully and wisely said. Sending love to you and all that need it."

Luxe for Less personality Anthony Elle also chimed in, writing, "Sending love right back to you! Beautiful picture btw."

Actor Billy Baldwin shared his own emotional response, commenting, "Thank you Ty. Feels that way for so many. Been tough on our kids. Praying for their health. Present, positive, productive, and peace for us all in 2026."

Article continues below advertisement

Cheeky Valentine's Day Post

image of Fellow stars including Vern Yip and Billy Baldwin showed their support.
Source: @thetypennington/Instagram

Fellow stars including Vern Yip and Billy Baldwin showed their support.

On Valentine's Day, the HGTV star returned to Instagram with a lighthearted tribute to Merrell. The February 14 post featured a screenshot of a playful text exchange between the couple.

"I do really love you," Merrell wrote in the text message.

Pennington sweetly replied, "Well. You're my everything, literally. So please, love me even when I chew loudly."

Merrell responded with a dose of humor: "I do," before adding, "But I don't want you to embarrass yourself so I remind you."

In the caption, Pennington joked, "Happy love day friends! Love the one you're with... even when they chew loudly #truelove."

image of The TV personality later posted a playful Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife.
Source: @thetypennington/Instagram

The TV personality later posted a playful Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife.

The couple's journey began years ago after they first met in Toronto in 2010. Though they stayed friends for nearly a decade, they reconnected in 2020 and began dating, eventually quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, Pennington proposed over morning coffee on the dock of his Palm Coast, Fla., home. They tied the knot the same year.

