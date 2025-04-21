PHOTOS Tyga and Rumored Girlfriend Madelaine Petsch Spend Easter Sunday at Disneyland: Photos Source: MEGA Things are heating up between Tyga and Madelaine Petsch.

Rumored lovers Madelaine Petsch and Tyga are putting their relationship on public display. The Riverdale star, 30, and the rapper, 35, enjoyed Easter Sunday at Disneyland on April 20.

Petsch stayed under the radar in jeans and a long-sleeve black top, paired with a denim "NY" baseball cap and cross necklace. Tyga showed off his style in a green plaid flannel, gray pants with large pockets and a black and red beanie. The duo did not show any visible signs of PDA but strolled through the park side by side as they munched on pretzels and popcorn.

In March, an insider close to the rumored couple spilled to Us Weekly that they have been dating for four months and met back in November 2024 at the "Rack City" artist's 35th birthday party. Since then, they have been seen out in public together several times, including at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 19. The duo also left arm-in-arm from Vanity Fair’s Instagram Young Hollywood party at Chateau Marmont on February 26. Another source revealed to TMZ that they were friends first, and things only turned romantic in February. They are reportedly telling their pals their connection is new and they're just enjoying their time together.

Prior to Tyga, Petsch was linked to music manager Anthony Li, whom she knew for 10 years before they started dating in 2023. She shared an Instagram photo dump of them hugging and holding hands on several occasions on February 20, 2024, writing, "How do i say i’m celebrating 10 years of knowing you today without confusing the internet." Li commented, "Say 'finally let this one bust out the friendzone and i’ve never been happier !!!! !!!!!!!!!" Petsch also famously dated Travis Mills for three years before separating from him in February 2020.

The actress previously opened up about how the breakup took a toll on her mental health. "My mental health was at an all time low," she told Flaunt in January 2021. "Every day was definitely a challenge and therapy was absolutely key for me to keep sane." To cope with the heartbreak, she spent time with her best friend who moved in with her, read books, meditated, spoke to her mom on the phone and wrote in her Five Minute Journal. "I had a lot of anxiety over quarantine, and I felt like without my job and without Riverdale, I didn't know what my identity was," she continued. "I'm saying this because I don't want anyone to feel like they're alone. I'm in the same boat and I feel it, and I'm right there with them."

