'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra's Bulge Sends Fans Wild in Viral Sweatpants Clip: 'Hitting Us in the Face'

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra is turning heads online after a playful video of him dancing in sweatpants quickly went viral. "My wife, Catelynn, told me to do this trend & I, of course, only live to serve lol! Do you think she’ll approve?” Baltierra, 33, wrote as a caption alongside a video posted to TikTok, adding the hashtags "Pamela Pumpkin," "Marriage Humor" and "Laugh More."

Tyler Baltierra's Dancing Video Went Viral

Source: @tylerbaltierra/TikTok 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra joined the viral 'Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom' trend on TikTok.

In the clip, Baltierra joined the viral "Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom" TikTok trend, but fans were more focused on his sweatpants than his dance moves. "Couldn’t help myself it basically smacked me on my forehead," one follower wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, "This makes so much sense now. I should’ve assumed, but next time can you like not poke me in the eye?" "Sir you’re gonna take my eye out with that thing," a third chimed in.

Fans Thirsted Over Tyler Baltierra's Halloween Photos

Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram Fans thirsted over Tyler Baltierra's Superman costume.

This wasn’t the first time the MTV personality set the internet thirsting over his social media photos. Just last week, fans couldn’t help but comment on a photo of Baltierra with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, where he donned a skintight Superman costume. "Tyler is PACKING!!!🥵🥵," one fan penned, while another added, "Okay SPIDER-MAN 🕷️ I SEE you 👀🧐🫣😂🤭."

Tyler Baltierra Revealed Autism Diagnosis

Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra revealed in August that he was diagnosed with autism.

Although the reality TV personality is known for his lighthearted content, Baltierra got personal with the listeners of his and Lowell’s "Cate & Ty: Break it Down" podcast when he revealed he was diagnosed with autism. "It felt like a big sigh of relief," he explained during an August episode, referring to how he reacted to the diagnosis. "Then I got really sad and I was like, 'Wow!' [Because] I just thought about all the things I went through as a kid. I just felt so sad for that little kid who wondered, 'What's wrong with me? Something’s wrong; why am I not normal?'"

Tyler Baltierra Credited Daughter for His Diagnosis

Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra saw his behavior was similar to his daughter, Vaeda.