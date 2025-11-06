or
Article continues below advertisement
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra's Bulge Sends Fans Wild in Viral Sweatpants Clip: 'Hitting Us in the Face'

Photo of Tyler Baltierra
Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram

'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra sent his followers into a frenzy after a playful video of him dancing in sweatpants quickly went viral on TikTok.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra is turning heads online after a playful video of him dancing in sweatpants quickly went viral.

"My wife, Catelynn, told me to do this trend & I, of course, only live to serve lol! Do you think she’ll approve?” Baltierra, 33, wrote as a caption alongside a video posted to TikTok, adding the hashtags "Pamela Pumpkin," "Marriage Humor" and "Laugh More."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Baltierra's Dancing Video Went Viral

Photo of 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra joined the viral 'Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom' trend on TikTok.
Source: @tylerbaltierra/TikTok

'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra joined the viral 'Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom' trend on TikTok.

In the clip, Baltierra joined the viral "Pamela Pumpkin Witches Broom" TikTok trend, but fans were more focused on his sweatpants than his dance moves.

"Couldn’t help myself it basically smacked me on my forehead," one follower wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, "This makes so much sense now. I should’ve assumed, but next time can you like not poke me in the eye?"

"Sir you’re gonna take my eye out with that thing," a third chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Thirsted Over Tyler Baltierra's Halloween Photos

Photo of Fans thirsted over Tyler Baltierra's Superman costume.
Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram

Fans thirsted over Tyler Baltierra's Superman costume.

This wasn’t the first time the MTV personality set the internet thirsting over his social media photos. Just last week, fans couldn’t help but comment on a photo of Baltierra with his wife, Catelynn Lowell, where he donned a skintight Superman costume.

"Tyler is PACKING!!!🥵🥵," one fan penned, while another added, "Okay SPIDER-MAN 🕷️ I SEE you 👀🧐🫣😂🤭."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Baltierra Revealed Autism Diagnosis

Photo of 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra revealed in August that he was diagnosed with autism.
Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram

'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra revealed in August that he was diagnosed with autism.

Although the reality TV personality is known for his lighthearted content, Baltierra got personal with the listeners of his and Lowell’s "Cate & Ty: Break it Down" podcast when he revealed he was diagnosed with autism.

"It felt like a big sigh of relief," he explained during an August episode, referring to how he reacted to the diagnosis. "Then I got really sad and I was like, 'Wow!' [Because] I just thought about all the things I went through as a kid. I just felt so sad for that little kid who wondered, 'What's wrong with me? Something’s wrong; why am I not normal?'"

Tyler Baltierra Credited Daughter for His Diagnosis

Photo of 'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra saw his behavior was similar to his daughter, Vaeda.
Source: @tylerbaltierra/Instagram

'Teen Mom' star Tyler Baltierra saw his behavior was similar to his daughter, Vaeda.

Baltierra credited his daughter, Vaeda, 6, as the reason behind his diagnosis, as she helped him see how his behaviors as a child were similar to Vaeda’s current disposition. As an adult, his tendencies started to feel less like a result of anger and more like an innate and inescapable pattern.

"[I just saw] so many things in Vaeda that I’m like, 'Oh my god, I get why she’s doing that,'" he said. "'Oh my god, when I was a kid, I remember doing that.' Like, wondering, 'Why doesn’t anyone understand what I’m saying?' Or how important this stupid little thing is to me."

