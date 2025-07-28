or
Tyra Banks' Gross Habit Revealed as She Admits to Eating Crumbs Off the Floor Days Later

Tyra Banks and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks got real about the filthy way she cleans food crumbs off the floor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Even supermodels can be unsanitary.

During the Monday, July 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Tyra Banks, 51, revealed an unexpected habit she employs behind the closed doors of her home.

Tyra Banks' Unhygenic Eating Practice

Image of Tyra Banks eats crumbs off the floor.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks eats crumbs off the floor.

"I clean crumbs by eating them, because if you put it in the trash, you're going to get roaches or something, so just clean it up with your finger or just eat it," she explained.

Host Jenna Bush Hager was baffled by Banks and asked whether she eats leftover food bits on the ground.

"If it's on your ground," Banks revealed. "It's your feet."

"But your ground has outdoor feet!" the mom-of-three exclaimed.

Image of Tyra Banks eats food in bed.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks eats food in bed.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has a no-shoes rule inside her home that she believes makes her floors clean enough to eat off of. Though she takes crumbs off the floor, she still scolds her son, York, 9, when he does it.

"He calls me out on it," she quipped.

Bush Hager confessed her daughter once dropped Texas toast on the ground and didn't let it deter her from enjoying the snack.

"Because your daughter is not a fool. Texas toast is thick and good and buttery," Banks said. "Don't waste that. It's not a two-second rule, it's like a minute rule."

However, the model's "rule" often extends to several days, as long as she knows the old food was once hers.

"A few days if it's not super perishable, like popcorn," she clarified. "I mean, come on. That's like astronaut food. That lasts forever. You just pick it up. I'm not joking."

Tyra Banks' Surprising Tradition With Her Mom

Source: @tyrabanks/TikTok

Tyra Banks maintains a close relationship with her mom.

The former America's Got Talent host also surprisingly revealed that she and her mom, Carolyn London, get cozy under the sheets.

"You know what I love to do with my mom? This is going to sound so crazy and weird, but I love to get in the bed with my mom and watch TV," she spilled. "My mom is obsessed with TV, so it's always whatever she finds first."

Their latest binge-watch is Netflix's Fisk, which Banks praised as "fantastic."

"Hanging in bed, we do ice cream in bed. We do popcorn in bed," she continued.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager was disgusted by Tyra Banks' eating habit.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager was disgusted by Tyra Banks' eating habit.

Bush Hager appeared to be grossed out and admitted she doesn't like eating on her mattress because of crumbs.

"If I was a cleaner eater...I'm a little bit of a messy eater. I drop popcorn and then I'm lying in popcorn," she dished.

Banks shrugged off Bush Hager's remark and maintained that crumbs taste delicious days later.

