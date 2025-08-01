or
Tyra Banks Recalls How She Caught Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheating on Her: 'My Picture Was Turned Over'

Photo of Tyra Banks and Erik Asla
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks put her ex-boyfriend on blast for his infidelity.

Aug. 1 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Tyra Banks is calling her ex out for his shady behavior.

During the Friday, August 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 51, recounted the awkward moment she found out her former flame was cheating on her.

Image of Tyra Banks previously dated Erik Asla.
Source: MEGA

Tyra Banks previously dated Erik Asla — though she didn't identify the man who cheated on her.

Banks and host Jenna Bush Hager, 43, mused over "black cat boyfriends," who are considered "introverted," "guarded," "mysterious" and "cool." Although the Victoria's Secret Angel insisted she did not gravitate toward that personality, she did have a "black cat boyfriend" at one point.

"I just became obsessed with his two-way pager back in the day, because he would black cat his butt everywhere," she explained. "Every time he left the room, I would pick up that thing, and I would see all kinds of Siamese...the Siamese cats were up in there, the hairless cats were up in there."

Image of Tyra Banks caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks caught her ex-boyfriend cheating on her.

One time, Banks returned to his house after a holiday. She found questionable items in his home, and she knew they did not belong to the housekeeper, who didn't clean on weekends.

"I get there on a Monday. This black cat had a wine glass on that side and a wine glass on that side of the bed," she quipped. "My clothes were covered up with his shorts in the closet, and my picture in his black cat master bathroom was turned over."

Banks broke up with the mystery man "for the 15th time" after the incident.

Tyra Banks

Jenna Bush Hager's Past Dating Habits

Image of Jenna Bush Hager loved to date mysterious men in the past.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager loved to date mysterious men in the past.

Bush Hager admitted she "loved a black cat boyfriend back in the day."

"I would have adopted that black cat boyfriend and put him right in my cat bed...I love that," she said, noting her "black cat" is probably "at a bar" somewhere today and "not married."

Tyra Banks and Jenna Bush Hager Mull Over Cereal

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Tyra Banks puts ice in her cereal milk.

While Banks looked back on past boyfriends, the mom-of-three recalled her own upbringing — namely, a particular behavior her mother, Laura Bush, forced her to employ. When talking about Gen Z's aversion to breakfast cereals, the host remembered how she wasn't allowed to eat sugar as a child.

"We would have Grape Nuts," she recalled. "Nobody would want to come to our house. Wheat Thins...we just had shredded wheat."

The former America's Got Talent host was not allowed to eat sugar either, but ice in her milk was a non-negotiable.

"I used to put ice first and then pour the milk on top of the ice because it kind of chills it," she said of her strange cereal habit. "I put ice in my cereal, and I do it with my son [York, 9,] now, and he's disgusted...he doesn't [like it]. He thinks he doesn't."

