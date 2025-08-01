Tyra Banks Recalls How She Caught Her Ex-Boyfriend Cheating on Her: 'My Picture Was Turned Over'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Tyra Banks put her ex-boyfriend on blast for his infidelity.

During the Friday, August 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the supermodel, 51, recounted the awkward moment she found out her former flame was cheating on her.

Tyra Banks is calling her ex out for his shady behavior.

Tyra Banks previously dated Erik Asla — though she didn't identify the man who cheated on her.

"I just became obsessed with his two-way pager back in the day, because he would black cat his butt everywhere," she explained. "Every time he left the room, I would pick up that thing, and I would see all kinds of Siamese...the Siamese cats were up in there, the hairless cats were up in there."

Banks and host Jenna Bush Hager , 43, mused over "black cat boyfriends," who are considered "introverted," "guarded," "mysterious" and "cool." Although the Victoria's Secret Angel insisted she did not gravitate toward that personality, she did have a "black cat boyfriend" at one point.

One time, Banks returned to his house after a holiday. She found questionable items in his home, and she knew they did not belong to the housekeeper, who didn't clean on weekends.

"I get there on a Monday. This black cat had a wine glass on that side and a wine glass on that side of the bed," she quipped. "My clothes were covered up with his shorts in the closet, and my picture in his black cat master bathroom was turned over."

Banks broke up with the mystery man "for the 15th time" after the incident.