Tyrese Gibson Rehomed His Dogs and Is 'Cooperating With Authorities' After He Received Warrant for His Canines Killing Neighbor's Pet

Tyrese Gibson is working with authorities and has rehomed his four dogs after they attacked and killed his neighbor's pet. After the September 18 tragedy occurred near his Buckhead, Ga., home, the star said on September 22 that he would give up his canines to Animal Services, but when police arrived to his house that day, he reportedly asked for a few more days to make his final decision. However, when the police returned that night with a warrant, Gibson and his pooches were nowhere to be found, a report revealed.

Tyrese Gibson Issues Apology

Source: mega Tyrese Gibson has rehomed his dogs after they attacked and killed his neighbor's pet.

Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, cleared up the situation in a public statement. "Mr. Tyrese Gibson extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home. Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," Banks shared.

The Star Is 'Cooperating Fully With Authorities'

"Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly," he continued, noting the actor, 46, "asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels, and as he remains committed to the safety of his community and the well-being of all animals.”

Inside the Tragedy

Source: mega The Fulton County Police Animal Services Captain said the incident is 'negligence on his part.'

A local network spoke to the neighbor, Harrison Parker, who explained he let his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel out in his yard and found him dead on the driveway not long after. He saw Gibson's animals on his outside camera. "Not hearing him around, it’s just awful. He was one of the sweetest dogs and to have him get murdered is, it’s indescribable," Parked spilled of his beloved pooch, who suffered internal bleeding and puncture wounds. Captain Nicole Dwyer of Fulton County Police Animal Services shamed the Fast and Furious alum for not being more responsible. "It is negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free," she said. "And now they have killed an innocent animal."

Source: mega Gibson's dogs have caused problems in the neighborhood before.