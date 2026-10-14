Uber Driver Asks His Passenger for Her Name Before Starting the Trip. Then She Refuses to Get Out: 'Call the Cops Then’

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A clash between an Uber driver and his passenger is currently making rounds on the internet. In the clip featuring the conversation between the two that has gotten the attention of many, the Uber driver was seen asking his passenger for her name before starting the ride. However, she said no and refused to get out, even telling him, "Call the cops, then."

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A Woman Refused to Confirm Her Name With the Uber Driver

Source: UNSPLASH A clash between an Uber driver and his passenger has gone viral on the internet.

The video shared on X featured the woman getting into the car, with the driver greeting her with a polite “How are you?” as he asked her name. Instead of telling him her name to confirm the ride, she responded with “Hi baby, 50 East Clifford Place,” and started to get settled. This was followed by the cab driver repeatedly asking for her name. But each time, the woman refused, claiming that the car had been organised by someone else. She said, "The man just ordered the damb Uber. Can you call him, then? I didn't order the Uber, okay? F---!"

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Things Escalated When She Refused to Get Out of the Cab As Well

Source: UNSPLASH The video featured the woman getting into the car, with the driver greeting her with a polite 'How are you?' as he asked her name.

Since she wasn't willing to tell him her name to confirm that it was indeed her who had booked the ride, the Uber driver ultimately asked the woman to “get out of the car.” However, the woman refused to do this as well, arguing that she wouldn't get out since the ride had already been paid for. She even called someone on the phone and complained to them about the issue, implying that the person on the call was the one who had booked the ride. Even as the driver repeatedly asked her to get out or he would have to call the police, she stayed bent on her words and still didn't tell him her name.

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The Uber Driver Ultimately Had to Call the Cops

Source: UNSPLASH Instead of telling him her name to confirm the ride, she told him where she wanted to go and started to get settled.

The woman spat at the driver, “I’m not getting out. You’re going to reimburse him. The money was already spent on it, so I’m not getting out. Call the cops then.” Ultimately, the situation ended with the driver calling the police as the woman stubbornly stayed in the backseat of the car. This video has since spread wildly online, with the majority of viewers taking the side of the Uber driver. This is because it's common courtesy to say hello or, if you’ve booked the cab in advance, confirm your name with the driver to make sure that you're in the right car and headed in the right direction.

Netizens Are Siding Up With the Uber Driver On This

Source: UNSPLASH The Uber driver ultimately asked the woman to 'get out of the car,' but the woman refused to do this as well.