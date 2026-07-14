Jon Jones, Kevin Durant, Maxx Crosby & More Turn Vegas Into A Nonstop Celebrity Playground

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UFC, NBA Summer League, and the Sack Summit collided in Sin City, and the Strip's biggest clubs delivered all weekend long. Las Vegas turned into the center of the sports and entertainment universe this weekend. UFC fights, NBA Summer League, and the annual Sack Summit brought a massive wave of athletes and stars into the city, and Hakkasan Nightclub and Marquee LV became the go-to spots for anyone looking to keep the party going after hours. Jon Jones Kicks Off Fight Weekend In Style UFC legend Jon "Bones" Jones hosted the official fight weekend pre-party at Hakkasan Nightclub on Friday, setting the tone for one of the busiest weekends of the summer in Vegas.

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The party drew a heavy dose of NBA talent in town for Summer League. Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant pulled up alongside New York Knicks guard Miles McBride and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

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Maxx Crosby Goes From Sack Summit To The Stage Across the Strip, Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby brought his own energy to Marquee Nightclub after wrapping his annual Sack Summit. Crosby arrived around 11:45 p.m. and stayed until roughly 3:15 a.m., according to TMZ Sports. Crosby didn't just show up to watch. He hit the stage under his music alias, PlaqueBoyMaxx, and performed his original track "2am in Vegas." The guest list matched the energy. TMZ reported boxing champion Ryan Garcia, NBA stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and John Wall, and NFL standouts Dak Prescott, Derwin James, and Von Miller were all in the building.

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DJ Pauly D Takes Over Marquee For His Birthday Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D celebrated his birthday with a packed party at Marquee Nightclub, where he took over the DJ booth for a high-energy set that kept the crowd on the floor. Jordan Ngatikaura Spotted Out With Friends At Marquee The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jordan Ngatikaura was spotted at Marquee Nightclub during NBA Summer League weekend. Jordan spent the night with a group of friends, marking one of his first nights out since splitting from wife Jessie Draper.

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Bruce Buffer Makes A Surprise Move At McGregor's Afterparty UFC announcer Bruce Buffer showed up at the UFC 329 afterparty to introduce rapper Fabolous, delivering his signature intro outside the octagon for once.

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Vegas Proves Why It's Still The Ultimate Weekend Destination With UFC, NBA Summer League, and the Sack Summit all hitting Vegas at the same time, the city's nightlife scene ran nonstop from Friday through the early morning hours. Hakkasan and Marquee stood out as the Strip's premier destinations, drawing a lineup of athletes and entertainers that made for one of the most star-packed weekends of the year.