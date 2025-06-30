NEWS Ulike Kicks Off Summer with Its Endless Summer Pop-up in Santa Monica — Featuring Brianne Howey

Ulike takes summers very seriously. It celebrated the start of the season with a spectacular pop-up, dubbed Endless Summer, set along the beautiful backdrop of the Ocean Front Walk in Santa Monica. The star of the show was ultimate style icon, Brianne Howey, who made a special appearance to share her passion for self-care and wellness. Running from June 20 to 23, the pop-up attracted media, self-care enthusiasts, and countless others eager to catch a glimpse of the beloved actress and experience the brand up close.

Endless Summer was more than just a party; it was a memorable celebration of innovation, empowerment, and confidence. Previously, skincare treatments were largely exclusionary, often confined to expensive clinics and salons. Frustrated by their limited accessibility, Ulike set out to transform the skincare industry. It has introduced several products over the past few years, with Air 10, the pop-up's highlight, being its most advanced innovation. The Air 10 IPL device is designed for effective, time-saving hair removal, with many users noticing visible improvements within just a couple of weeks.What's better is that it takes under 10 minutes to offer a full-body session, which is nearly pain-free thanks to its Sapphire Ice Cooling tech.

Ulike's Air 3, the model preceding Air 10, was also on show. It features the same Ice Cooling tech that the flagship device does, with visible results in just a couple of weeks. Completing the lineup was Ulike’s ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask, equipped with 272 LED lights, this mask is advanced enough to handle your biggest skin nightmares: acne, wrinkles, and a dull complexion. Attendees thoroughly enjoyed Endless Summer for the wonderful journey it took them on. The pop-up guided them along a symbolic path, starting from a place of insecurity, and ultimately leading to growth and empowerment as they moved through multi-sensory themed zones. Visitors were especially fond of an ice-cool tunnel, a chilly installation set up to mirror the sensation of Air 10's Ice-Cooling tech. A product experience zone allowed media and other attendees to check out the products, and Ulike's on-site doctors offered free consultations.

