The Ultimate Cape Cod Travel Guide: Ocean Views, Poolside Escapes and Fresh Summer Bites

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If you're looking for the perfect Cape Cod escape for the sweltering days of summer, West Dennis, Mass., has it all. From luxurious pools steps away from your air-conditioned room to enjoying a delicious meal right by the water, here are the best hotels and restaurants to host your New England getaway before the cold winter months set in.

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Love Farms Lodge

Source: Love Farms/Nicole Russo Communications Love Farms Lodge boasts a peaceful garden and a heated pool steps away from your room.

Love Farms Lodge is located right at the center of everything you'll want to do in West Dennis. The property boasts a tranquil backyard, just steps away from the spacious rooms. Sit on your own personal porch and take in the manicured garden or sit back and enjoy a fire when you return from dinner. If you aren't looking to venture out for the day, you can spend it lying in the sunshine by the facility's heated pool. Don't worry about waking up early to get your spot, as there's plenty of space for all staying at the lodge.

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The Rooms at Love Farms Lodge

Source: Love Farms/Nicole Russo Communications The rooms at Love Farms Lodge are spacious and newly renovated.

Powered by Pelham Hospitality, the newly renovated inn's rooms are spacious and modern. You won't have to venture out to order coffee, as the hotel provides a machine so you can make your own and sit out on your personal porch before getting ready for the day. The rooms feature plush, oversized beds, with layouts ranging from a spacious king for a romantic getaway to two queen beds, making them ideal for trips with friends or family.

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Love Farms Restaurant

Source: Love Farms/Nicole Russo Communications Love Farms restaurant offers delicious food, live music, fire pits and more.

Right down the road from Love Farms Lodge, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or the market at Love Farms' restaurant. Sit outside to hear live music, play a round of cornhole, or sip a cocktail by the fire before heading inside to the industrial-themed Harvest Room for your meal. If you want to dine al fresco, you can take in the sweeping views of the trees and perfect summer skies at the establishment's veranda.

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Love Farms' Menu

Source: Love Farms/Nicole Russo Communications Love Farms restaurant's menu is filled with fresh farm to table dishes.

Executive Chef Kevin Curtin's farm-to-table menu entails the freshest ingredients the area has to offer. Balancing both land and sea, the Khachapuri wood-fired pizza is a must. To take the meal a step further, add a fresh caviar topping that the engaging staff will prepare for you tableside. The lobster deviled eggs and the rabbit sugo are also highlights. The cocktail menu is just as enticing, with must-try favorites like the Queen B Martini and the Harvest Spritz.

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Pelham House Rooftop

Source: Pelham House/Nicole Russo Communications The Pelham House rooftop hosts the best view in all of West Dennis.

If you're looking for the best view in West Dennis, look no further than the Pelham House rooftop. Sit eye level with the Atlantic Ocean for brunch, lunch or dinner. You'll feel like you are on an ocean-liner rather than a hotel as you snack on Dubai Chocolate Stuffed French Toast or the Cubano Eggs Benedict. The Pelham Bloody Mary packs a punch, and its over-the-top presentation has to be seen to be believed.

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Pelham House Resort

Source: Pelham House/Nicole Russo Communications Swim in the pool at the Pelham House resort as you gaze at the ocean.