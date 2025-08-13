Understanding Craps Odds: A Guide for Smarter Bets

Craps is one of the most exciting and fast-paced games found in casinos. With its lively atmosphere, multiple betting options, and community-style play, it attracts both newcomers and experienced gamblers. However, to fully appreciate the game and make informed choices, it’s important to understand Craps Odds and how they work. Craps Odds explain the likelihood of certain outcomes and help players see which bets are more favorable in the long run.

What Do "Odds" Mean in Craps?

In the context of craps, the term "odds" can refer to two distinct concepts:

True Odds – The actual mathematical probability that a certain event will occur based on the dice combinations. Payout Odds – The amount a casino will pay if the bet wins.

While some bets have payout odds that closely match the true odds, others are designed with a larger margin in the casino’s favor. The difference between these two is what gives the house its advantage.

Bets with Lower House Edges

Certain wagers in craps are considered more favorable because their payout odds are closer to the true odds of winning. These bets typically give the casino a smaller advantage, making them appealing to players who prefer a more measured approach.

One of the most common examples is the Pass Line Bet. This bet wins if the shooter rolls a 7 or 11 on the first roll (the "come-out roll") and loses if they roll a 2, 3, or 12. If any other number is rolled, that number becomes the "point," and the bet wins if the shooter rolls the point again before rolling a 7.

The Don’t Pass Bet works in the opposite way. It wins if the come-out roll is a 2 or 3 and loses if it is a 7 or 11. A roll of 12 is considered a push. Once a point is established, the Don’t Pass bet wins if a 7 is rolled before the point is repeated.

Another well-known option is the Odds Bet, which can be placed after a point is established. This bet is notable because it pays according to the true odds, without a built-in house edge. The payout varies depending on the point number—for example, points of 4 or 10 pay 2 to 1, while points of 6 or 8 pay 6 to 5.