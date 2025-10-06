or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > ben stiller
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Unhappy' Ben Stiller Admits He Felt 'Lost' Amid Christine Taylor Separation

ben stiller felt lost during christine taylor separation
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller shared how 'lost' he was during his split from Christine Taylor in 2017.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ben Stiller is getting real about one of the most difficult chapters of his life — his separation from wife Christine Taylor.

During the October 5 premiere of Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost — a documentary honoring his late parents, comedy legends Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — at the New York Film Festival, the 59-year-old actor got candid about how deeply the split affected him.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ben Stiller opened up about feeling 'lost' during his 2017 separation from wife Christine Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller opened up about feeling 'lost' during his 2017 separation from wife Christine Taylor.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“My career had been going along for a long time but things actually weren’t great in my personal life,” Ben shared with an outlet. “I just felt out of balance and unhappy and kind of disconnected from my family, from my kids and just kind of a little bit lost.”

He added, “I started to think about my parents and all the stress and tension I remember seeing as a kid and the pressure when they were working together and how they stayed together through it. … I think I wanted to somehow understand how they did it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ben and Christine, who tied the knot in 2000, were together for 17 years before announcing their separation in 2017.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” he couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor said he felt unhappy and disconnected from his family before realizing how much he valued them.
Source: MEGA

The actor said he felt unhappy and disconnected from his family before realizing how much he valued them.

Article continues below advertisement

The two, who share daughter Ella and son Quinn, eventually reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren’t in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit," Ben admitted in another interview. "It was like three or four years that we weren’t together but we always were connected."

Article continues below advertisement

"In my mind, I never didn’t want us to be together. I don’t know where Christine was, you’d have to ask her, but COVID put us all together in the same house. It was almost a year of living in the same house before we were actually together," he recalled of his family's time during quarantine in 2020. "But I’m so grateful for it, and I think not that many people do come back together when they separate. There’s nothing like that, when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have, because we know we could not have it."

MORE ON:
ben stiller

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair, who share two kids, reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: MEGA

The pair, who share two kids, reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Ben opened up about his relationship with Christine during an appearance on The View, nearly five years after they patched things up.

“I think we both wanted it,” Ben said about getting back together with his Zoolander costar.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ben Stiller said he’s now 'grateful' every day for their second chance at marriage.
Source: MEGA

Ben Stiller said he’s now 'grateful' every day for their second chance at marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

He reflected, “In a relationship — we’ve been married for 25 years — you have to work at it. COVID happened, and we all got in a house together with our family. I’m grateful. I’m so grateful we’re back together.”

Article continues below advertisement

While admitting that some exes shouldn’t reunite because it’s “not the right thing,” Ben explained that for him and Christine, “it was the right thing.”

Reigniting their romance, the actor said, has only deepened their bond.

“Now, every day that we’re together, we do not take for granted. I know I don’t,” he added. “Because you know it could go away. That, to me, is the gift of our relationship — that we have that every day. I’m so happy that we’re back together.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.