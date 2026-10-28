TRUE CRIME NEWS Unnamed Celebrity Fights to Keep Identity Secret as Court Hears Allegations of 'Inappropriate Sexual Activities' With Girls and Young Women Source: UNSPLASH The trial is being held at the High Court in London. Brittany Vincent Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A prominent public figure who can’t be named has asked a U.K. court to block two British news organizations, ITN and Guardian News and Media, from publishing allegations that he used his fame for years to engage, or attempt to engage, in “inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women.” The man, who denies the allegations, is referred to in court as PPT, and his trial began at the High Court in London on Tuesday, October 27, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

His Lawyers Cited a Serious Risk to His Life

Source: UNSPLASH PPT’s lawyers said publication would put his life at serious risk.

PPT is seeking a permanent injunction to prevent the release of his name and the allegations against him. His attorneys stated that publishing the claims would “highly likely lead him to commit suicide,” and they said he was reacting out of fear of “trial by media” rather than because of any wrongdoing. The court heard that PPT is currently being held in a psychiatric hospital for his own safety, and he doesn’t intend to return to public life. One of his attorneys said, “It would be a travesty if the court didn’t step in to act in these circumstances.”

Article continues below advertisement

News Organizations Said Their Reporting Is in the Public Interest

Source: UNSPLASH Lawyers for ITN and Guardian News and Media said there’s a 'strong' public interest in the reporting.

Gavin Millar KC, who represents ITN and Guardian News and Media, said the allegations were based on “a wide-ranging and rigorous investigation,” and that there’s a “strong” public interest in publishing them. Millar said reporters had spoken with more than 100 people, including PPT’s friends and colleagues as well as women who have made allegations against him. ITN makes television news for ITV and Channel 4, and Guardian News and Media publishes the Guardian newspaper and its website. The two worked together to investigate the man’s alleged behavior. ITN and Guardian News and Media told the court that PPT’s suicide risk could be reduced and that there’s no proper basis “to restrain the publication of public interest journalism.” A medical report prepared for the court found that hospital care could lower the risk but not eliminate it.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

PPT Denies the Allegations

Source: UNSPLASH The court heard that more than 100 people spoke to reporters during the investigation.

PPT denies abusing “his power and position as a celebrity to contact and forge relationships with young women and teenagers to try to have s-- with them,” the court heard. At an earlier hearing on Friday, October 16, PPT’s attorneys argued that publishing the allegations would violate his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, including his right to life. His lawyers also cited Article 3 of the convention, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment, and a judge said at that hearing that there were serious allegations regarding the man’s behavior over several years. The Guardian and ITN said the allegations involved more than 30 sources with first-hand accounts. The two organizations want to publish “numerous allegations” about PPT’s conduct “over the course of many years.”

The Judge Warned Against Speculation

Source: UNSPLASH Mr. Justice Matthew Nicklin urged the public not to speculate about the man’s identity.