'Unrecognizable' Model Izabel Goulart Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation With Dramatic Cannes Appearance: Photos
May 20 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Izabel Goulart's latest appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival has fans talking.
The Brazilian model, 41, attended the screening of Fjord alongside her fiancé, Kevin Trapp, on Monday, May 18.
Izabel Goulart Attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival
The model turned heads in a strapless, sequin bustier gown that perfectly hugged her curves. She completed the look with a sparkling statement choker and diamond necklace, adding more glamour to the dazzling look.
Meanwhile, the German goalkeeper kept it classic in a sharp black-and-white suit and tie.
Social Media Users Compared Izabel Goulart's Look to Last Year
Photos of the outing went viral as users compared her appearance to last year's red carpet, saying it was the "first case of a botched facelift of 2026."
"Maybe it's not the lifting itself, but some procedure went wrong, plus she's way skinnier now and her eye is super pulled," the critic wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I hope it was just a badly applied Botox and it goes away soon 'cause she was always beautiful and she's only 41 years old."
Social media users agreed that she looked "unrecognizable" in the recent snaps.
"It doesn't even seem like the same person anymore," one observer wrote, while another added, "And she didn't even neeeeed to 😭 ."
Despite the criticism, her fiancé, 35, showed his support, writing, "Maravilhosa lindaaaaaa ❤️🔥 te amo," which translates to "Wonderful beautiful ❤️🔥 I love you."
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Izabel Goulart Rose to Fame as Victoria's Secret Model
Goulart rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2005 to 2008. She also appeared in other campaigns for high-end brands including Chanel, Balenciaga, Armani Exchange and Sports Illustrated, among others.
Goulart and Trapp were first romantically linked in late 2015 after meeting in Paris. The pair announced their engagement in 2018, but have yet to make it down the aisle.
Izabel Goulart Has Been Engaged Since 2018
The former Victoria's Secret model isn't shy about showing off her love for the professional soccer player, gushing about him in a July 2025 tribute.
"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I know. You are kind, thoughtful, strong, and endlessly inspiring," she wrote alongside a carousel of adorable photos. "Watching the way you live, love, and lead with heart makes me admire you more every day. You truly are one of a kind, and the world is better with you in it."