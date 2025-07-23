or
Article continues below advertisement
Is 'Untamed' Returning for Season 2? Everything to Know About the Netflix Thriller

Photo of 'Untamed' keyart
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Will there be another season of 'Untamed'? Find out more info.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Get ready, thriller fans! Untamed, Netflix's gripping limited series featuring Eric Bana, which premiered on July 17, has left viewers eager for more.

Article continues below advertisement

In this intense drama, Bana stars as Kyle Turner, a special agent with the National Parks Service investigating a chilling murder in Yosemite National Park. As he delves deeper into the case, Kyle uncovers buried secrets and confronts his own dark past, showcasing a gripping narrative that resonates with fans.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a National Parks agent investigating a murder in Yosemite.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a National Parks agent investigating a murder in Yosemite.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that," said co-showrunner Mark L. Smith. "It really gets down to the character and what they can find within themselves."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

While Untamed is currently a limited series, devoted fans have been speculating about what's next for Agent Turner.

With Season 2 still unconfirmed, both Bana and the series' creators have hinted at exciting possibilities.

Here's what you need to know about the show's future.

Article continues below advertisement

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

So, what transpired at the end of Season 1 of Untamed?

Throughout the series, Turner investigates the tragic death of Lucy, a girl who plummeted from El Capitan. As the story unfolds, it's revealed that Lucy is the daughter of Chief Paul Souter (played by Sam Neill), born out of an affair he had in the past. When she reappears in his life, Souter struggles to maintain distance, leading to a fateful encounter.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sam Neill plays Chief Paul Souter in 'Untamed.'
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Sam Neill plays Chief Paul Souter in 'Untamed.'

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, Paul confronts Lucy at gunpoint, resulting in her escape and tragic jump from the peak. After confessing to the crime, Paul takes his own life in a heart-wrenching finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyle grapples with the loss of his son, Caleb, whose tragic death was orchestrated by his ex-wife, Jill (Rosemarie DeWitt). Upon resolving both crises, Kyle decides to leave Yosemite behind, passing along his horse and Caleb's toy car collection to ranger Vasquez (Lily Santiago).

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans are hoping 'Untamed' returns for another season.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Fans are hoping 'Untamed' returns for another season.

Article continues below advertisement

Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Untamed?'

Despite the limited series label, fans are hopeful for Untamed Season 2, especially after its successful debut, which soared to the top of TV shows in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about a potential second season, Bana expressed, "We'll have to wait and see." He mentioned that discussions regarding Kyle's future have taken place, leaving the door open for more tales.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Eric Bana
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Co-showrunner Elle Smith said a second season would feature new parks and cases.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Next for Kyle?

If Untamed does make a comeback, the showrunners have revealed their plans for future episodes.

"They go to different national parks and they do travel from park to park and case to case," co-showrunner Elle Smith explained. "If we got the opportunity to do it again, it would be getting to explore a different park, a different case."

Article continues below advertisement

Lily added, "In a Season 2, I want more solving of murders. Honestly, I would love for her to get called up to go to a different place, like bring me to a mountain in Hawaii."

Where Can You Watch 'Untamed?'

Catch all the suspense of Untamed, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

