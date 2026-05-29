‘Upset’ Olivia Rodrigo Slams Babydoll Dress Criticism: 'Really Disturbing'

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Olivia Rodrigo spoke out about the backlash she received after wearing a babydoll dress in a new interview. The "Good 4 U" singer, 23, wore the controversial kids-looking clothes when she performed during Spotify's Billions Club Live at Barcelona's Teatre Grec on Friday, May 8. The pastel dress was adorned with flowers and grazed the top of her thigh. She was seen suggestively licking her lips while wearing a big grin.

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The Controversy Was Unwelcome

Source: MEGA The singer said she is 'so upset' by the backlash.

"That's been making me so upset," the three-time Grammy winner said on The New York Times podcast "Popcast" released Wednesday, May 27. "Not even for me. People can say whatever they want." The "Drivers License" singer feels sexualized. "What's really disturbing is I've worn outfits that are maybe revealing onstage, like I've been onstage in a sparkly bra or little shorts, which is cool, that is my right, I felt cool and comfortable in that," she said. "That wasn't inappropriate, but, like, me fully covered up in a dress that people deemed to be childlike was inappropriate."

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Source: The New York Times/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo is upset that our culture normalizes p--------.

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Olivia Rodrigo Says Dress Debate Shows How We 'Normalize P--------'

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo spoke out against women being responsible for the reactions of men.

She insists she didn't mean to court controversy with her babydoll dress. "It just shows how we really normalize p--------- in our culture," she said. "And also it's this rhetoric we're fed as girls since we were so little, which is 'don't wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body, and it's your fault.'"

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Olivia Rodrigo Tried to Evoke Courtney Love Comparisons

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo claimed she wanted to be like Courtney Love.

She confesses she wasn't even trying to be provocative. "It's so weird," Olivia said. "I didn't think I looked s--- in that at all. I thought, 'this is so cool,' I felt like I looked like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love, all these people who are my heroes. I felt cool and comfortable in it." But she isn't looking to appeal to perverts. "I just think that if we start dressing in a way that 'oh I don't want some f------ freak to think that I am s--- like a baby, or some crazy thing like that, I just think it's losing the plot a little bit," Rodrigo said.

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Olivia Rodrigo Is a Girl's Girl

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodriguez called herself 'protective' of girls.

She would hate to put other women and girls in a bad place, noting, "I'm very protective of younger women, girls, and I just don't ever want them to be fed that rhetoric." Rodrigo is fighting back against the stereotype. "It's like a weird cult," she opined. "You shouldn't be responsible for some guy sexualizing you in a way that was never your intention."

Fans and Haters Weighed in