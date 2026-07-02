Val Oliveira Reveals How She Helps Celebrities Feel 'Confident' and 'Refreshed' After Lymphatic Drainage Massages

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Val Oliveira, lymphatic drainage specialist and Founder of Brazilian Lymph Spa, is all about making people — especially celebrities — feel good with her lymphatic drainage massages. "Celebrities often have demanding schedules that include frequent travel and being on their feet all day for long workdays, photoshoots, and events, all of which can contribute to inflammation and fluid retention. Lymphatic drainage helps many of them feel lighter, less bloated, and more refreshed before stepping in front of a camera. Beyond the aesthetic benefits, many clients simply enjoy how relaxed and energized they feel afterward. I think that's why it has evolved from a celebrity secret into a wellness routine people genuinely look forward to," Oliveira exclusively tells OK!, noting how A-listers enjoy pre-event wellness rituals ahead of major moments like the Oscars, Met Gala, vacations, weddings and red carpets.

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Source: Brazilian Lymph Spa The specialist wants people to feel 'confident' post-massage.

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"When you're wearing fitted clothing and being photographed from every angle, even small amounts of water retention can make you feel uncomfortable. Many celebrities book treatments before events because they want to feel lighter, less bloated and more confident. It has become an integral part of their preparation, just like hair, makeup and skin prep. They're looking to feel refreshed and comfortable, not completely transform their appearance overnight," she continues. "Many clients initially come in because they want to reduce bloating or feel more sculpted before an event, but they continue coming back because of how they feel afterward. They often notice improvements in comfort, digestion, circulation, relaxation and overall well-being. Once they experience those benefits, the treatment becomes part of their wellness routine rather than something they only do for appearance."

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Source: Brazilian Lymph Spa Val Oliveira has a lot of A-list clients.

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Oliveira, whose clientele includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Billie Lourd, Maude Apatow, Becca Tilley, Lukas Gage, Dylan Mulvaney, + more, believes a little TLC goes a long way. "When people aren't dealing with bloating, heavy legs, or swelling, they generally feel much more comfortable throughout the day. Whether someone is boarding a long flight, attending a wedding, or going on vacation, reducing that feeling of puffiness can help them enjoy the experience more. It's about helping people feel good in their own bodies so they can focus on making memories instead of feeling uncomfortable," she shares.

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"Many clients notice they feel lighter, less bloated and more relaxed immediately after a session. It's also common to see temporary reductions in water retention and a more defined appearance because excess fluid has been encouraged to move through the lymphatic system. Everyone responds differently, and results depend on factors like hydration, activity level and overall health. For longer-lasting benefits, consistency and healthy lifestyle habits are always important," she adds.

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Source: Brazilian Lymph Spa Val Oliveira wants to help people feel 'healthier.'

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Oliveira always make sure to remind clients that "lymphatic drainage is about supporting the body's natural processes, not chasing an unrealistic overnight transformation." "My goal is to help people feel healthier, more comfortable, and more confident, rather than encourage trivial beauty standards. Everyone's body is different, and optimal health and wellness look different for every person. When clients focus on how they feel instead, that's where I notice the biggest improvement," she notes.

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Ahead of a major event, Oliveira recommends starting your routine a few weeks in advance. "Building healthy habits like regular movement, hydration and lymphatic support gives your body time to optimally prepare. If someone is planning professional lymphatic drainage, a series of treatments leading up to the event often provides optimal results. Most clients still schedule one final treatment within a day or two before their big event to help them feel their best," she explains.

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According to the specialist, "many people experience bloating, swelling, and water retention after traveling due to elongated sitting periods, temporary changes in eating habits, slowed digestion, sleep disruption, excessive alcohol consumption, etc. When you're out of your normal routine, your body is more likely to retain fluid, especially if you're consuming more sodium than usual or not moving around enough. Travel can also slow down the natural movement of the lymphatic system, which depends on muscle movement to circulate fluid. All of these factors together can leave people feeling puffy, heavy, and uncomfortable after a long day of flying."

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Source: Brazilian Lymph Spa She says consistency is key.

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In order to feel good, Oliveira says "consistency is the best thing you can do for your lymphatic system to function optimally." "Daily movement like walking, stretching, strength training, or rebounding helps stimulate lymph flow because muscle contractions act like a pump. Staying hydrated, getting quality sleep, and incorporating tools like dry brushing or self-lymphatic massage can also support healthy drainage. You don't need an elaborate routine; even small habits done consistently can make a significant difference over time," she says. "Foods that are high in sodium are one of the biggest contributors because sodium encourages the body to retain water. Processed foods, fast food, packaged snacks, and restaurant meals often contain much more salt than people realize. Alcohol can also make dehydration worse, and sugary drinks can also increase dehydration. Focusing on hydration along with whole foods and balanced meals can help support healthy fluid balance."