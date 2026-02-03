Valentine's Day Gift Guide: The Best Experiences and Presents to Get Your Lover, Best Friend or Yourself!

Article continues below advertisement

If you don't know what to get your loved one for Valentine's Day, look no further! From bags to lip gloss or just taking your partner (or bestie) to a great restaurant, we've got you covered! Scroll through the gallery below get some ideas.

Hampton Water Bubbly: Infusing its signature blend of Hamptons lifestyle and French winemaking tradition with a playful pop of bubbles, Hampton Water Bubbly celebrates everyday moments. A lively and fresh wine, Hampton Water Bubbly contains half the sugar of leading sparkling wine brands and features Grenache, a non-traditional but key component of the Hampton Water blend.

Lou & Grey Heart Cozy Cotton Wide Leg Pants ($84.95) & Lou & Grey Heart Cozy Cotton Mock Neck Sweatshirt ($89.95) From LOFT: Embroidered with the sweetest mix of hearts, extra soft and cozy cotton Terry style Mock neck sweatshirt and elasticized waist sweatpants are the perfect cozy option for V-day.

Forget Me Not Cherry From Golden West Boots: This is a limited edition boot, and for each pair of the boots that are purchased, it comes with a special piece of Lainey Wilson's jewelry line. The Forget Me Not flower is known for attracting butterflies. This show-stopping boot features a beautiful inlay and an embroidered pattern of a flying butterfly, now in a metallic red. With a 15" shaft and a deeply scalloped topline, the Forget Me Not is a boot for everyone—and is soon to become a Golden West icon. Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s childhood roots, the original Forget Me Not gets an upgrade in a luscious cherry color. A nod to Lainey’s childhood and humble beginnings, Forget Me Not is inspired by Lainey’s first performance in public at her kindergarten graduation. She sang 'Butterfly Kisses.' We chose a monochromatic red for this limited-edition design as a nod to that special day. During this day, Lainey's kindergarten teacher was passing cherries out right before she had to get on stage. She put the cherry in her mouth, but she secretly really hates cherries. She tried to swallow, but at center stage she froze until her granny, who was also the principal, came up and held up her hand so she could spit the cherry out. Then, she went on with her first performance! With the butterfly detail and this bold new color, the boots are the perfect mix of sweet and nostalgic!

Hutch Silas Dress: The Hutch Silas Mini Dress can take you from day-to-night no matter what your Valentine's Day plans entail. The dress's romantic floral print adds some personality to the pink garment. Galentine's Day dinner with the girls? Check. Solo brunch date? Check. Romantic cocktails with your partner? Check.

Celebrating Galentine's Day with a fun girl's night in? You won't want to miss out on this ultimate hostess gift. Get together and whip up some ultimate martinis or delicious Wilde '75s with Wilde Irish Gin and the girlies! This gin is so special and a great Galentine's Day gift because it is inspired by the late poet Oscar Wilde and is distilled by Ireland’s first female master distiller. The special liquid boasts an extraordinary blend of 11 distinct botanicals including signature Irish mountain heather and bitter orange peel. Smooth and well-rounded, Wilde is citrus forward with soft juniper and a distinctive floral nose – the perfect blend for mixing into any cocktail or sipping on its own.

Rivete Petite Curvy Slim Jeans in Vintage Mid Wash From LOFT: A perfectly slim fit, with flattering hold-you-in pockets and stretch waistband.

Women's Teddy Novelty Scuff From Dearfoams: If you ask us, the fluffier, the better. These supersoft scuffs come complete with machine washable designs to ensure long-lasting freshness alongside non-skid outsoles; they're the perfect pick for lazy days and well-deserved breaks!

Musaafer's The Valentine Cake: Description of Cake: strawberry & cardamom red velvet cake, maca root Italian cream cheese and rabdi frosting, manuka honey & tahitian vanilla simple syrup, ruby chocolate & manuka honeycomb, chocolate pearls, chocolate rose “This Valentine’s Day we created a sculpted heart-shaped red velvet creation. It’s a minimalist yet powerful expression of romance, crafted with precision, emotion, and culinary poetry. Encased in a velvety red finish, the heart rests in quiet elegance, crowned with a single handcrafted chocolate rose — symbolizing purity, passion, and timeless love. Beneath its refined exterior lies a classical red velvet foundation, elevated through a new-age aphrodisiac philosophy. The cake is a union of indulgence, wellness, and sensuality. Notes of Tahitian vanilla, Manuka honey, and a ruby chocolate honeycomb base complete the experience, while subtle golden pearls add a final touch of celebration and luxury," said Sumant Sharma, Executive Pastry Chef. For more information, click here.

Source: Rezdôra

Restaurant Name: Rezdôra Name of Cocktail: “Heart Beets” Description of Cocktail: tequila, mezcal, Bernard Rabarbaro, Settemezzo Amaro, beet syrup, lemon, orange "Wandering off the beaten path for a typical Valentine's Day cocktail, Heart Beets features an earthy palette complemented by the smoky depth of Mezcal. A citrus finish adds a bright, well-crafted touch," said Sierra Chunko, Head Bartender. For more information, click here.

Big T Stitch Logo Zip Hoodie in Red Dahlia or Pink From True Religion: The Big T Logo Zip Hoodie is a true classic. Designed from a cozy cotton blend, this women's sweatshirt features a hooded, zip front design, rivet detailed split kangaroo pockets, and contrast Big T stitching throughout. Finished with an embroidered horseshoe at the chest and branded Buddha design across the back.

P eek-a-Boo Berry Take-Along Toy From Melissa & Doug: Perfect to add to Valentine’s Day baskets, the Peek-A-Boo Berry is complete with 3 strawberry multi-textured slices with crinkling leaves, a peek-a-boo mirror, satiny ribbons and a silicone teething ring. It’s the sweetest little strawberry! Plus, the multitextured pieces help little ones develop fine motor and sensory skills.

Poppy & Peonies — Go Getter Tote - Red: The Go-Getter was designed to carry all of life’s daily essentials with room to spare. Our spacious, all-in-one tote is sleek and sophisticated without compromising on function. Protect your laptop with a stylish, removable 16-inch padded laptop sleeve. Features two interior water bottle pockets, ample interior storage and organization including designated pockets just for lipstick.....yes! The top zip closure will keep your belongings safe and secure and the convenient trolley sleeve makes it easy attach to your luggage so you can navigate the airport with ease.

Jansport — The Unphased Crossbody - Valentine's Collection: JanSport is here to help you feel the love! The brand recently launched their first Valentine's Day capsule collection! This playful collection not only updates favorite JanSport silhouettes with fun new prints and festive embroideries, but also introduces a completely new product construction: the Unphased Crossbody. This mini crescent bag is the perfect compact carrying solution. Featuring vibrant Valentine's Day colors, this line is sure to capture both your heart and the heart of someone special!

Ron del Barrilito Three Stars Rum The Cocktail: Ron del Barrilto Old Fashioned If your relationship is built on strength and quiet understanding then choose a spirit that embodies just that, Ron del Barrilto Rum. This is the oldest, continuously produced Puerto Rican rum and is crafted by hand. Ron del Barrilito Three Stars is an impeccable blend of rums aged between 6 to 10 years in Oloroso sherry casks. It’s smooth and has a hint of fruity sweetness with a lingering smoky finish.

Holiday Inn Estes Park – Romantic Escape Package: Celebrate your special connection amidst the breathtaking beauty of Estes Park with an intimate stay that includes a bottle of chilled prosecco and two decadent desserts—perfect for sharing sweet moments together. Whether you’re escaping for a romantic getaway or marking a heartfelt occasion, this package invites you to unwind, indulge, and toast to love in the heart of the Rockies. Details HERE

Holiday Inn West Yellowstone – You're My Huckleberry: Celebrate love with the unique flavors of Montana in our exclusive Valentine’s Day Sweetheart’s Basket, thoughtfully curated for you and your special someone. Share cozy mornings and sweet moments with a charming Yellowstone Bear Mug, paired perfectly with Coffee City’s rich Huckleberry Coffee. Delight in homemade-style Huckleberry Pancake Mix, luscious Huckleberry Jam, and golden Huckleberry Syrup—each ingredient a taste of the wild, symbolizing a love as rare and vibrant as Montana’s treasured huckleberries. Details HERE

Barilla Love: Barilla is bringing back Barilla Love – its fan favorite, heart-shaped pasta – just in time for Valentine’s Day season. For nearly 150 years, Barilla has been part of the moments that bring people together around the table. Barilla Love carries that legacy forward, using the same high-quality recipe as Barilla’s classic line and drawing inspiration from the beloved Mezzi Rigatoni shape. Its heart-forward design delivers a perfect al dente bite and a simple, joyful way for home cooks, couples, families, and food-lovers to add something special to their holiday meals. Barilla Love is available on Amazon and on shelves at select retailers nationwide for a limited time from mid-January – February while supplies last. Visit Barilla.com for a list of retailers near you.

Match My Freak: Match My Freak is a bold, hilarious party game from Exploding Kittens that dares players to discover just how well they really know each other. Designed for adults, this game is all about guessing where your friend’s fall on the freak scale through outrageous, awkward, and unhinged prompts. Every round reveals something unexpected; sparks debate and turns personal opinions into laugh-out-loud moments. It is fast, spicy, and built to get people talking immediately.

Jezebel by Felina Veil Luxe Tulle Ruffle Robe ($85): This classic Old Hollywood mini robe has a voluminous sleeve, playful tulle body, with ruffle trim at hem and along neckline. This Veil Luxe Rob is an elegant, dramatic, versatile, and sexy addition to any lingerie assortment.

On Gossamer Luxe Lace Chemise & Thong Set, ($46.00): This stunning, luxurious chemise is designed with light and airy lace galloon cups that make the perfect combination of sweet and gorgeous.

Le Mystere Lace Allure Unlined Bra ($58), and Lace Allure High Waist Thong ($22): Show stopping unlined lace demi bra with matching high waist thong. The bra features a modern scooped neckline and cups that feature a subtle sparkle. This beautiful set is the perfect set to gift her this Valentine’s Day.

Luc Belaire Rare Rosé: Whether it’s an intimate dinner at home, a Galentine’s celebration, or a cozy night in, this wine delivers a true French luxury experience without the high price point. Vibrant and beautifully balanced, Luc Belaire Rare Rosé features strawberry and red-fruit notes in a striking matte-black bottle.

Cristel Castel'Pro® Ultraply® Stockpot with Lid: Perfect for slow-simmered soups, heart-warming pasta dinners, or cozy stews for two. This roomy stockpot brings restaurant-level performance home, ideal for making Valentine’s night dinner from scratch together.

Westerly Tie-Front Bikini Top: Planning a warm-weather escape with your Valentine? onewith is redefining swimwear with innovative, ultra-comfortable styles designed to feel as effortless as your favorite underwear. A perfect gift experience for him to give, whether it’s a surprise vacation reveal or a stylish upgrade for a partner’s next beachside trip. The Westerly Tie-Front Bikini Top is a sleek, tie-front style with subtle support and flattering structure ideal for sunset strolls on the sand or a seaside Valentine’s escape. Available in sizes XXS-3XL.

Jeppson's Malört 750mL: This Valentine’s, skip the pink cocktails and roses (been there, done that) and go straight for a bottle of Jeppson’s Malört, the wormwood-kissed Chicago legend that’s been described as everything from “a rite of passage” to “a passionate betrayal of taste buds. Serve it neat for that “we’re in this together” vibe, or pair it with your partner’s daring grin for a shared memory you’ll laugh (or wince) about for years. Because real love isn’t always sweet… sometimes it’s bitter, bold, and totally unforgettable.

Cheeky Cupid Classic Stretch Jersey PJ Set From Bedhead Pajamas: This cherub and fluttering hearts print also features a sky blue background and red piping. Fabric is certified by GOTS and the set is made from Eco-Friendly materials.

Lip Balm/Baume Confort Lèvres From Guinot: Avocado Extract to soothe and soften and Shea Butter for moisture and nourishment. Fits in a clutch bag, too! Great for date night.

SWEETIE PJ SET From Montelle Intimates: This pajama set features removable floral cuffs and wide leg pants. It is ethically made.

Munk Pack Probiotic Protein Bars: For the wellness enthusiast, fitness lover or anyone tired of traditional candy boxes, these chocolate-enrobed probiotic protein bars deliver romance and function. Each bar packs 15g of plant-based protein and 1 billion CFU probiotics and are non-GMO, certified gluten-free, keto-friendly, vegan and kosher. Whether your readers are shopping for gym-goers, busy professionals, those prioritizing gut health, etc, Munk Pack bars combine indulgent chocolate with real wellness benefits – a thoughtful, modern alternative to the standard Valentine's Day sweets aisle. PLUS, they will arrive before Valentine’s Day!

Burt's Bees Lip Oil: Lip Oil soothes, softens, and instantly hydrates with a nourishing blend of jojoba, sweet almond, and meadowfoam seed oils. The naturally flattering Pink Sky shade delivers a sheer wash of bright pink color and a glass-like, non-sticky finish. It’s easy to apply with a plush wand for precise application, and even easier to love with a juicy peach flavor.

Celebrate Love Your Way with StubHub + Bumble This Valentine’s Day, skip the clichés and give an experience that truly connects. StubHub has teamed up with Bumble to match every love language with the perfect live event: Quality Time: Weekend festivals and multi-day experiences

Words of Affirmation: Storytelling, spoken word, and comedy shows

Acts of Service: Surprise your partner with dream tickets curated from their favorites

Physical Touch: GA pit passes, dance floors, and stadium seats

Receiving Gifts: VIP upgrades, meet-and-greets, and luxe box seats Take the “Live Event Love Language” quiz to discover your ideal Valentine’s experience, explore the ticket guide, and enter the giveaway for a chance to win an unforgettable experience. StubHub makes it easy to turn Valentine’s Day into a memory you’ll both cherish. StubHub & Bumble Valentine’s Day Live Event Love Language Giveaway Details: The contest: Bumble is selecting three early-stage couples who met on the Bumble Date app to win a fully planned Valentine’s Day date experience.

Bumble is selecting three early-stage couples who met on the Bumble Date app to win a fully planned Valentine’s Day date experience. How to enter : Couples submit a short story about their connection and what spending Valentine’s Day together would mean to them.

: Couples submit a short story about their connection and what spending Valentine’s Day together would mean to them. The prize: Winners receive a curated in-person date, including exclusive VIP tickets through StubHub, taking place February 12–14, 2026, including transportation and a keepsake, valued at approximately $1,000.

Heidi Merrick Idyll Dress: The Idyll dress offers a fresh take on elevated summer dressing. Featuring a structured, ruched collar and elegant halter neckline, it secures at the back with a delicate button-and-loop closure. Gentle gathering creates soft volume that drapes beautifully over the bust, for a flattering silhouette. Endlessly wearable, the Idyll Dress is designed to feel as beautiful as it looks.

Philips Lumea IPL: Philips Lumea IPL uses Intense Pulsed Light technology to target hair at the root to slow regrowth and deliver salon-like smoothness from the comfort of home. With 50% fewer treatments than other leading IPL devices, users can see up to 90% hair reduction in just three sessions. Lumea IPL empowers you to say goodbye to constant upkeep and hello to confidence, freedom and long-lasting smooth, hair-free skin.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low Valentine's Day Hearts: Available at Foot Locker, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Low Valentine’s Day Hearts puts a romantic twist on a timeless classic. Featuring the iconic AF1 silhouette, this special-edition pair stands out with heart-themed details that nod to Valentine’s Day while keeping the look versatile and wearable.

DOMED CUFF From Normeli: A sleek, stackable cuff that is crafted with brass for an it-girl approved look.

Bandolier The Love, Your Way Set: This versatile bundle includes two interchangeable wallets—one classic rectangle and one magnetic heart—so you can switch your look to match your mood. Paired with their best-selling Remi crossbody case, this set blends everyday function with a romantic flair.

Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Lotion: Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Lotion turns everyday moisturizing into a moment of self-care. This rich yet fast-absorbing body lotion deeply hydrates and softens skin, leaving it smooth, radiant, and lightly scented. Formulated with nourishing shea butter and skin-conditioning ingredients, it delivers long-lasting moisture without a greasy feel—perfect for daily rituals and nightly wind-downs. Thoughtfully created to nurture both skin and spirit, it’s a beautiful way to gift comfort, care, and a little extra love this Valentine’s Day.

Every Man Jack Beard Gift Set: Every Man Jack Men's Sandalwood Beard Set makes a great Valentine’s Day gift for the bearded man who appreciates a grooming upgrade. This complete sandalwood-scented set delivers a full beard care routine in one thoughtful package—featuring a Beard + Face Wash, Recovery Beard + Face Lotion, Beard Oil, Beard Butter, and a Beard Comb to cleanse, soften, condition, and style facial hair with ease. Crafted with naturally derived, plant-powered ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and coconut oil, each product works together to keep facial hair healthy, hydrated, and itch-free without harsh chemicals. The warm, earthy sandalwood scent adds a refined, masculine finish that’s both inviting and comforting, making this set a practical yet pampering way to show your love this Valentine’s Day.

Well People Expressionist Curling Mascara: Well People's Expressionist Curling Mascara is the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift—because nothing says love like lifted, fluttery lashes that last. This clean, nourishing formula delivers high-performance curl and definition with a smudge-resistant, flake-free finish that wears comfortably from morning to night. A curved brush hugs every lash for seamless lift and clump-free application, while plant-powered olive and jojoba oils condition as you wear it. Finished with vegan carnauba and rice bran waxes for flexible hold and natural gloss, it’s a feel-good beauty essential that looks just as good as it treats your lashes—perfect for gifting (or a little self-love).

Well People Poutlove Peptide Lip Balm: Well People Poutlove Peptide Lip Balm is a Valentine’s Day essential for soft, kiss-ready lips. This clean, cushiony balm delivers instant hydration with a sheer, healthy shine, making it an effortless gift for anyone on your list (including yourself). Powered by peptides to help smooth and plump the look of lips, plus nourishing plant-based oils and butters to lock in moisture, it comforts dry lips without feeling sticky or heavy. The result is a naturally fuller-looking pout that feels as good as it looks—perfect for everyday wear, date nights, and moments of self-love.

Boost From ripple⁺: Rose Aroma - Rose Blvd, Hollywood. A blooming scent explodes with scents to captivate & elevate, the fruity notes of raspberry + woody sandalwood combine for an unforgettable experience.

Guinot Mirific Skin Oil: Finish any shower or self-care body routine with Guinot's 4-oil (Argan, Passion Flower, Primerose and Camelia) body oil to moisturize and restore skin's natural barrier.

FlipSide 22" Carry-On: The FlipSide Luggage carry-on suitcase is a sleek, durable, and highly functional travel companion designed for both short trips and longer journeys. This TSA-compliant luggage solves one of travel’s biggest frustrations: keeping clean and worn clothes separated without packing cubes or plastic bags. Its patent-pending modular system lets travelers organize outfits, swimwear, gym gear, and dress clothes in a clean-to-worn ratio that actually makes sense.

Super 73 MZFT: Forget dinner reservations – take a ride together. The SUPER73 MZFT is Valentine’s Day for couples who carve their own path. 💘⚡️A bike with both bark and bite, Super73 re-imagined their classic form with a punk-inspired edge, adding a modular second battery for longer winter rides, internal lockable storage for peace of mind, and their toughest frame yet for durability that lasts.

A romantic twist on California sparkling, CHANDON Rosé is an effortlessly chic Valentine’s Day gift – whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or yourself. Elegant yet approachable, it’s perfect for toasting love in all its forms – no special occasion required!

Highland Park 18 (SRP: $200): A classic that never goes out of style, Highland Park 18-Year-Old is a romantic choice for Valentine’s Day. Naturally glowing amber straight from the cask, it’s rich, layered, and effortlessly elegant – perfect for celebrating love with a quiet toast, a candlelit dinner, or a gift that feels meaningful and special.

Goody Luxe Collection: Introducing Goody Luxe: a premium collection of elevated hair accessories inspired by high-end trends, without the high-end price. Crafted with chic designs and quality finishes, each piece delivers polished, designer-inspired style for everyday wear. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or adding a touch of style to your daily look, Goody Luxe offers versatile accessories that blend fashion and function. Enjoy the confidence of premium materials and chic elegance, all at an accessible price—so you can express your style effortlessly, every day.

Espolòn Tequila Añejo: Espolòn Añejo is a bold expression of the brand’s rebellious spirit, crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and aged in American oak barrels, then finished in Wild Turkey Bourbon barrels. This aging process creates a rich yet balanced tequila with warm notes of roasted agave, caramel, vanilla, and chocolate, complemented by subtle oak and spice. Smooth and complex, Espolòn Añejo is ideal for sipping neat or elevating classic cocktails. Great to share with your Valentine!