Valerie Bertinelli Thankful for 53-Year Career Amid Filming for Lifetime Show: 'I Will Never Take Any of This for Granted'

In a new Instagram post, Valerie Bertinelli expressed how thankful she is to have had the opportunity to be in show business for a whopping 53 years.

“I’m beginning to like these hour-long commutes in the morning,” she said, referring to her travels to Vancouver, British Columbia, to film a new project for Lifetime.

“It’s a really nice time for reflection and meditation. I listen to solfeggio or binaural music to ease any lingering anxiety that has gratefully subsided exponentially in the last few months,” the Food Network star shared.