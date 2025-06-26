Valerie Bertinelli Thankful for 53-Year Career Amid Filming for Lifetime Show: 'I Will Never Take Any of This for Granted'
In a new Instagram post, Valerie Bertinelli expressed how thankful she is to have had the opportunity to be in show business for a whopping 53 years.
“I’m beginning to like these hour-long commutes in the morning,” she said, referring to her travels to Vancouver, British Columbia, to film a new project for Lifetime.
“It’s a really nice time for reflection and meditation. I listen to solfeggio or binaural music to ease any lingering anxiety that has gratefully subsided exponentially in the last few months,” the Food Network star shared.
Valerie Bertinelli Says She'll 'Never' Take Her Career 'for Granted'
“I study my lines for the scenes ahead in the day. I am for sure fatigued and exhausted from the hours, but it’s the exhaustion of a job well loved,” Bertinelli continued.
“Even after 53 years, there’s still an excitement and clarity in it all,” she added. “The gratitude and camaraderie I feel to be working with so many talented and lovely artists in each and every department that makes up this crazy business is something that just feels like home. I will never ever take any of this for granted.”
Valerie Bertinelli's Long Career
The 65-year-old started her career on camera in 1974 as a child actress in Apple’s Way. The following year, she landed her breakout role as Barbara Cooper Royer on the sitcom One Day at a Time, which she starred in from 1975-1984.
The Hot in Cleveland actress ventured onto the Food Network in 2015, where she hosted Valerie’s Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship alongside cake legend Duff Goldman. She then hosted several other shows on the network before she made her exit in 2024.
Valerie Bertinelli Praises New Lifetime Role
As for her new role on Lifetime, Bertinelli shared how “terrified” she was to step back in front of a camera after four years off-screen. Despite her anxiety, the famed actress praised the project in a heartfelt Instagram post on June 9.
“It’s an amazing script written by an amazing writer and the cast is beyond my wildest dreams,” she gushed. “It’s a beautiful role where I must break down all my barriers, shut out the outside noise and be openly vulnerable. It’s the only way to let the real, authentic emotions flow.”
Bertinelli continued by giving her 1.6 million followers words of encouragement — just in case they too wanted to dive into something they were nervous about.
“So, feel the fear and do it anyway,” she wrote. “Transfer the fear and anxiety into joy and excitement. They’re the same sort of feelings, just on a different spectrum.”