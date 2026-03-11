or
BREAKING NEWS
'Furious' Valerie Bertinelli Blasts 'Idiots in Congress' for Not Holding 'Pedophiles Accountable' as She Drops F-Bomb on 'The View'

Two photos of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: @theview/youtube

Valerie Bertinelli said it took her 50 years to open up about her trauma.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli shamed Congress on The View when she explained her decision to include her childhood sexual assault in her new memoir.

On the Wednesday, March 11, episode of the talk show, Sara Haines asked if Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse scandal brought up a lot of painful memories for her.

'It's So Frustrating'

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli shamed 'idiots in Congress,' saying they aren't holding pedophiles accountable.
Source: @theview/youtube

Valerie Bertinelli shamed 'idiots in Congress,' saying they aren't holding pedophiles accountable.

"Pedophiles aren't being held accountable! It's so frustrating," she lamented. "I started trying to work through my traumas through the last 10 years, at least. I didn't tell many people."

"When I'm seeing all of this happen and these incredibly brave survivors speaking about unspeakable things, and we have idiots in Congress — I want to use a stronger word — that are protecting them, that are still having their jobs by protecting them..."

The mom-of-one got worked up and took a deep breath before continuing.

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Censored on 'The View'

Photo of The actress was censored on 'The View' when she dropped a swear word.
Source: @theview/youtube

The actress was censored on 'The View' when she dropped a swear word.

"I'm so angry and I'm so disappointed in our world as a whole and how we treat survivors and how we just play it off as if it's nothing," the actress expressed.

"It changes your entire f------ life," the author declared as she got censored on-air. "I'm so furious that we aren't doing something about it."

The Actress Apologized for Cursing on Live TV

MORE ON:
Valerie Bertinelli

Source: @theview/youtube

Valerie Bertinelli revealed she was sexually assaulted at age 11.

Bertinelli apologized for cursing, explaining, "Sorry, I have a little passion about it."

"And you should have passion about it. We should all have passion about it," said Whoopi Goldberg.

"We should all be voting this November. Vote them out!" the Kids Baking Championship alum exclaimed.

Photo of The TV star encouraged people to vote for change in November.
Source: @theview/youtube

The TV star encouraged people to vote for change in November.

"You speaking out will matter," Sunny Hostin insisted.

"We would think that, wouldn't we," the cookbook author replied. "But look at the survivors speaking, and they don't believe them."

"It's not over yet, honey," chimed in Joy Behar.

"It's not over yet," Hostin agreed. "It will matter, because rape is the most under-reported crime in our country, especially child rape."

"It is, and they wonder, 'why didn't you say anything?' It took me 50 years to talk about it!" she explained.

'Your Book Will Change Lives'

Photo of Sunny Hostin praised Valerie Bertinelli's memoir, saying it 'will change lives.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Sunny Hostin praised Valerie Bertinelli's memoir, saying it 'will change lives.'

The lawyer also praised Bertinelli for including a photo of herself at age 11 in the book, as that's how old she was when the assault took place.

"That photo shows people that you were a child and that is what a man saw and still abused you," she continued.

"Your book will change lives," Hostin added, to which Bertinelli responded, "I hope so."

Bertinelli's memoir Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, released on Tuesday, March 10.

