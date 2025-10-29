or
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals EDMR Helped Her 'Immensely' Through 'Mental and Emotional Beatdowns'

valerie bertinelli
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli revealed that therapy has helped her heal from past 'trauma' after discussing body dysmorphia on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' on October 15.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli seems to be doing well, despite some challenges times in her life.

The One Day at a Time star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 22, to share that she was walking in an area that called to mind some "pretty horrible experiences."

Revealing she had stopped by Saks Fifth Avenue to sample some perfume, she described having "some mental, emotional beatdowns" that she'd "never experienced before."

But she discussed being able to move on from the past.

"Sometimes I forget how far I've actually been able to come in the last year and a half," Bertinelli said.

image of Valerie Bertinelli opened up about dealing with trauma on October 22.
Source: @wolfiesmom/instagram

Valerie Bertinelli opened up about dealing with trauma on October 22.

The Hot in Cleveland star continued, "And it's really a tribute to our brains and our hearts and our human bodies because it does, our bodies do hold trauma."

She added, "But to be able to walk on these streets and not feel what I felt then, I guess I'm getting better."

Bertinelli went on to admit that EMDR (eye movement, desensitization, reprocessing) and talk therapy have helped her "immensely."

image of Valerie Bertinelli encouraged followers to 'get help if you need it.'
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli encouraged followers to 'get help if you need it.'

Reposting the clip to her account on Thursday, October 23, she wrote in the caption, "I encourage you to get help if you need it and I want you to know, it gets better. I’ve written a few healing meditations in my book that helped me and I hope will be helpful to you."

Bertinelli's memoir Getting Naked, in which she's featured naked on the cover, comes out on March 10, 2026, and is available to pre-order now.

MORE ON:
Valerie Bertinelli

image of Valerie Bertinelli was tapped to be a lifestyle expert for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' last year.
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli was tapped to be a lifestyle expert for 'The Drew Barrymore Show' last year.

This comes after the actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show last Wednesday, October 15, where she opened up about her lifelong body images issues.

During the episode, she showed off a white strapless gown she once wore to an event that triggered her body dysmorphia. The Hollywood veteran shared that she didn't like the way she looked in white because it made her feel fat and hated her shoulders.

But she ended up feeling beautiful in the dress.

image of Valerie Bertinelli's book 'Getting Naked' hits bookshelves on March 10, 2026.
Source: mega

Valerie Bertinelli's book 'Getting Naked' hits bookshelves on March 10, 2026.

"I just think there’s some sort of… I think all of us have a little bit of body dysmorphia, because we’ve been trained to think that we’re not enough and our bodies are wrong and they’re not," she said.

She added, "Our bodies are our bodies. Our bodies are beautiful. Just put it in everything and anything you want to put it in!"

Barrymore agreed, saying, "When you look back at yourself, it’s a perspective where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe I told myself those things. I don’t see them now."

