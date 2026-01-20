or
Valerie Bertinelli Admits She Was 'Horrified' After Weight-Loss Brand Fired Her for 'Gaining' Too Many Pounds

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: MEGA

TV personality Valerie Bertinelli admitted she was 'horrified' after a dieting brand fired her in the early 2010s for 'gaining weight.'

Jan. 20 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli looked back on a painful memory from when a weight-loss company fired her for packing on too many pounds.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Bertinelli, 65, joined host Drew Barrymore for a game of "Memory Bank," revisiting throwback photos from their past.

Source: 'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli spoke about getting fired from a weight-loss company in the early 2010s.

Valerie Bertinelli Was Inducted Into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

A photo of the Days of Our Lives alum in a white dress from her 2012 Hollywood Walk of Fame induction appeared on screen, and while the Never Been Kissed actress, 50, thought she looked "stunning," Bertinelli disagreed.

"I felt so horrified. It was such a joyful day," the One Day at a Time star admitted before explaining the backstory of the 2012 photo. "I started a diet program and then became their spokesperson in 2007 and I had lost 50 pounds."

"Then life started to get the better of me and I wasn't taking care of my mental and emotional health. So the weight started to come back on," she recounted. "This was the last year, I believe, I was with this diet company and they fired me eventually."

Valerie Bertinelli Was Fired Due to 'Gaining Weight'

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli claimed she was fired from a dieting company after 'gaining weight.'
Source: 'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli claimed she was fired from a dieting company after 'gaining weight.'

The actress claimed the company told her, "We can't keep going with you because you're gaining weight again."

"This is a size 12 and I remember thinking, 'But size 12 is not that big,'" she shared. "I had gotten down to a size four, which was way too small for me and impossible for me to maintain."

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli Feels Good in Her Own Skin

Photo of After years of dealing with her fluctuating weight, Valerie Bertinelli said she's at peace with the skin she's in.
Source: 'The Drew Barrymore Show'/YouTube

After years of dealing with her fluctuating weight, Valerie Bertinelli said she's at peace with the skin she's in.

The Valerie's Home Cooking host was proud to say that she now feels confident in her progress toward self-acceptance and is at peace with the skin she's in.

“I have been up and down, but pretty much basically this weight my whole life that I am right now,” she continued. “I’m a size 10 now, and I would’ve been horrified then, being on the diet program, being a size 10, but right now, it’s about my mental and emotional health.”

Valerie Bertinelli Has Never Felt Better

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli has never felt better after focusing on her 'mental and emotional health.'
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli has never felt better after focusing on her 'mental and emotional health.'

Although the wellness journey hasn't been smooth sailing, Bertinelli has never felt better.

“My mental and emotional health, even though I’m getting teary eyed, is so strong right now. I’m so strong and firm in who I am,” the Ordinary Heroes star continued. “It doesn’t matter how much I weigh. What matters is who I am, how I treat people. Period.”

