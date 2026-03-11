Valerie Bertinelli, 65, Reveals 'Horror Movie' Infection After B----- Implant Burst: 'Really Gross'
Valerie Bertinelli recalled suffering from an infection straight out of a "horror movie" after one of her b----- implants ruptured following a scary fall.
“I sprinted down the stairs, tripped, and landed on my right b---. I heard a pop. I knew exactly what had happened," Bertinelli, 65, recalled in her newly released memoir, Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, March 10.
Valerie Bertinelli's Implants Were 'Hard and Crusted Over'
The actress was forced to remove her b----- implants six weeks later after a plastic surgeon confirmed one had been ruptured in the fall.
"My doctor showed me the old implants. They were like ostrich eggs, hard and crusted over,” she shared. “I couldn’t believe they had been in my body. I went home, bandaged and sore, with drains under my arms, uncomfortable but hopeful."
Although everything was "great" for the "first two weeks," the One Day at a Time star noticed her right b----- began to take "shades of green, yellow, and blue."
Valerie Bertinelli's Pain Was 'Intense'
"The next day it started to swell and turned a dark purple. I felt myself getting dizzy. By nighttime, I was running a fever," she said of her symptoms, deciding to stay in bed and self-medicate with rest and Tylenol.
"When I got up, though, the pain was intense. My b----- was throbbing and it kept getting worse. I knew I had to see the doctor, but it was Saturday morning. I decided to wait until Monday," she recounted. "By then, I was really sick. My breast was discolored, painful, and swollen. I was burning up. I had fluid leaking out of the sutures around my nipple.”
Just three weeks after her initial procedure, the Kids Baking Championship host was taken into surgery to remove the infected implant once again after she learned her b----- "started to fall in on itself."
Valerie Bertinelli's Infection Was 'Really Gross'
"The second surgery involved removing the implant and the infection from the tissue surrounding the muscle. Recovery took more time ... The doctors referred to it as cratering," she detailed. “The description was accurate. Another apt word was gross. Like, really gross. It looked like a horror movie — and it was. I had an open wound the size of a misshaped quarter and a hole more than an inch deep where my nipple used to be. My nipple, or what was left of it, was holding on to within a literal half inch of its life.”
Bertinelli underwent a third surgery nearly seven months after her first corrective surgery, where she received a small implant and had "what was left of [her] nipple" restored.
Valerie Bertinelli Anticipates Fourth Surgery to 'Even Things Out'
Bertinelli's road to recovery continues as she hopes a fourth surgery will "even things out once and for all."
“They are now two completely different sizes. The implant on the left is over the muscle, and my right side is sad and misshapen,” Bertinelli said of her b------. “In all seriousness, I’m lucky to have survived. That weekend scared the p--- out of me. After a lifetime of always thinking I needed to fix something about myself, this last go-round has been a doozie."