Valerie Bertinelli Laughs Off Funny Dog Mishap on Drew Barrymore's Talk Show

Valerie Bertinelli isn't afraid to embrace a little dog slobber. The beloved actress from One Day at a Time found herself in a playful predicament during a food segment on December 4, Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. While showcasing how to create individual cheese plates for party guests, Bertinelli accidentally popped an olive into her mouth —completely unaware that Drew Barrymore’s dog, Douglas, had been licking her cheese plate moments before.

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube Valerie Bertinelli enjoyed a fun moment on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

As she took her bite, her costar Ross Mathews exclaimed, “You know what, I want you to eat mine. Wait, wait, wait! Oh!” This prompted laughter and groans from the audience as Mathews attempted to swap his plate for hers. But Bertinelli wasn’t deterred. She simply smiled and said, “It’s okay.” “Wait, you don’t care? Okay,” Mathews asked, to which she confidently shook her head, replying, “I don’t care.” Mathews jokingly lamented, “I was trying to jump in front of the olives!”

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews are huge pet lovers.

Shifting gears, Barrymore shared her perspective on party foods, urging that they should be served in more personalized portions. “Another thing I think could meet this is the guacamole,” she said passionately. “Don’t do the large guacamole bowl. It’s foul. It’s disgusting. It browns. It’s double-dipped and I’m so mad at it. Just do little bowls!”

Source: @TheDrewBarrymoreShow/YouTube Valerie Bertinelli remained unbothered by Drew Barrymore's dog playful moment.

“Individual guac bowls!” Bertinelli echoed enthusiastically. “I love that!” Mathews chimed in, expressing his approval of Bertinelli's cheese plate idea. “If I walked into a party and there was a little cheese plate here? Happy Ross, okay? This is so good!”

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli is a dog and cat lover.

Despite the earlier dog-themed mishap, Bertinelli, who owns several pets including a dog named Luna and a plethora of cats, explained that the cheese plates they snacked on were simply too tasty to resist. “Don’t you love these crackers?” she asked her fellow Drew's News desk companions. “They’re like pretzels with just enough salt on ‘em. Crunchy, it’s the best part of a pretzel!”