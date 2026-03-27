'The Valley: Persian Style' Star Reza Jackson Reveals Which Bravo Star He's Got His Eye On: 'There's a Connection'
March 27 2026, Published 6:34 p.m. ET
Reza Jackson — who showed off many different aspects of his life during the first season of The Valley: Persian Style — is interested in another Bravo starlet.
Jackson speaks exclusively with OK! about who is piquing his interest, watching himself on television, getting used to the drama while filming and sharing his heritage with the world.
What Bravo Star He'd Like To Date
While the influencer gave the world a glimpse into his dating life on the series, he admits he has his eye on a fellow star.
"Grace Lilly from Southern Hospitality," he shares. "The funny thing is, we met years ago at Burning Man. "We've been online friends ever since. At some point, we were like, 'Wait, are we both on a Bravo show?' There's already a connection there. I'm working on it."
Watching Himself on TV
Despite being a rookie reality star, Jackson found the process fascinating.
"Watching the show as a viewer is much more interesting than I thought," he admits. "You get to see yourself, which is cool in its own right because it's different being in the moment versus looking at it — but also, you get to see other parts of the cast members' stories. I had more insight because I'm closer to some more than others, but a lot of them, I was not even aware. So, watching it as a whole was interesting. I became a fan of the show myself."
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Getting Used to the Drama
During his debut season, Jackson did his best to navigate all of the chaos going on around him.
"That was a huge adjustment. I'm not used to that," he reveals. "There was one scene that you all didn't see much of that got very intense. That was the first time I felt drama directed towards me, which was very fascinating to see that I could get triggered. It's actually kind of fun. I think it takes a season to adjust, so I'm excited to go back into Season 2 with one season under my belt."
Sharing His Culture on a Large Platform
Just as Shahs of Sunset did for years before, The Valley: Persian Style showcases the lives of Persians and Iranians residing in Los Angeles, Calif.
"It means absolutely everything," he says. "When people ask, 'Why were you ready to jump on board?' That was the main reason. Shahs of Sunset always played a very big role in that, because it was probably the only show to highlight Iranians and Persians. People in Middle America would have no idea what Persians are like until Shahs. It's so fascinating to me because it serves as inspiration for younger Persians and Iranians in the U.S. looking to pursue a variety of careers."