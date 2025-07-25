Valvoline's Cutting Edge Innovation Propels NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports to Win Big

Article continues below advertisement

Valvoline, an American retail automotive services company based in Lexington, Ky., is a well-known brand, but when it comes to the racing world, they are the best of the best. "Established in 1866, Valvoline Global introduced the world’s first branded motor oil, claiming our position as The Original Motor Oil. We’ve been around for nearly 160 years, and are looking forward to celebrating our milestone anniversary next year," Roger England, Chief Technical Officer for Valvoline Global, exclusively told OK!. "We have a long legacy of 'firsts' throughout our history – from being America’s first motor oil, to introducing the first-to-market racing oil, first high mileage motor oil, and most recently launching the first motor oil designed to remove deposits and protect against future build-up with Restore & Protect™. We are continuously looking for innovative ways to improve the performance of our cars both on the racetrack and the roads."

Source: Nigel Kinrade Photography William Byron raced on Sunday, July 13, in Sonoma, Calif.

Valvoline and Hendrick first collaborated through Jeff Gordon's first Cup Championship in 1995. They later linked back up in 2014 and are continuing to go strong today.

Source: Valvoline Global The brand is partnering with Hendrick Motorsports/NASCAR and their VR1 racing oil.

These days, the brand is partnering with Hendrick Motorsports/NASCAR and their VR1 racing oil, which makes perfect sense since Valvoline has been around as long as people have been racing cars. "We’re proud to have been the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports for over 10 years, helping them maximize their performance on the track. Last year, we just announced an extension of our sponsorship of the four-car Hendrick Motorsports stable, which includes our primary sponsorship of William Byron in the No. 24 and Kyle Larson in the No. 5 – both driving Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s," England said. "With our strategic partnership with Hendrick Motorsports in place through 2029, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation and continuing to dominate the racetrack with our cutting-edge lubricant solutions and a world-class team."

Source: Valvoline Global Pictured: Roger England Chief Technical Officer for Valvoline Global.

He added, "It’s our passion for innovation that allows us to be a pioneer in the industry as we create new products like Restore & Protect, MaxLife High Mileage Motor Oils and VR1 racing oil. Beyond that, Valvoline has been there for as long as people have been racing cars, so it's a natural extension for us to partner with world-class teams such as Hendrick Motorsports and Aston Martin Aramco F1. In another first for the brand, Valvoline Global is set to make its partnership debut with the FIFA World Cup 26 next year." Since Valvoline racing oil has been a pillar in Valvoline’s legacy of racing excellence for the past 60 years, they want to push engines to their limits, which is where Valvoline VR1™ racing oil comes in. "It uses our race-proven technology maximum power and wear protection. It’s engineered to deliver peak horsepower and durability on the track — and off. When every second counts, VR1™ stands as the standard for performance under pressure, formulated specifically for high performance vehicles and classic cars with push-rod engines," he explained. "For nearly 160 years, Valvoline’s team of expert formulators have constantly refined engine oil to the molecular level, allowing us to create a range of premium products designed to fit the special needs of every engine and its driver."

Source: Nigel Kinrade Photography William Byron is proud to be partnering with Valvoline.

Byron, a 27-year-old race car driver, is proud to be partnering with Valvoline as he is adamant about winning more races. "It's been great," he told OK! about the partnership. "It came on a couple of years into my career, so getting the chance to carry the colors [blue, red and white] and represent them means a lot to me. It's such an iconic brand in motorsports and really in general in the U.S., as well as worldwide. It's been really nice to carry those colors — and get a couple of wins as well!" Ahead of NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway hosts the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, July 13, Byron was amped for the big race. "I am excited as I am every week," he shared. "I treat every week the same, but I'm looking forward to it. We had a good weekend so far; we've been able to qualify well."

Source: Valvoline Global Valvoline is based in Kentucky.

"I have the same routine and rhythm each time," he added. "It's just about getting the process right. We do this for so many weeks in a row, and it's just trying to make sure you're preparing well and get every detail right. I'm pretty obsessive about all the details. It's about trying to dial those in because that's what creates consistent performance." While prepping for the Sonoma, Calif., race, Byron noted the track "was really different" than the simulator, so he had to "adapt quickly." "It's just interesting how it kind of changes week to week, but you try to keep the same process," he continued.

Byron also wants to make Valvoline and his sponsors proud. "It's always a lot of pressure," he quipped. "Driving for Hendrick and just being in a great car, you want to perform well. I don't think that ever goes away," he said. "We've had some good success in the last three years. We've been able to win some race, but we also have a lot more to accomplish. I just want to continue to keep doing better."

Source: Valvoline Global 'We are continuously looking for innovative ways to improve the performance of our cars both on the racetrack and the roads,' Roger England said.