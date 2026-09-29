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Vanessa Hudgens All Smiles During Cute Date Night With Husband Cole Tucker: Photos

pic of Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker.
Source: MEGA; @VANESSAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM

The duo got a break from their kids!

Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed a casual date night with her husband, Cole Tucker, sharing a series of sweet photos from their outing.

“Date night w hubby,” the actress captioned the snaps, which showed her all smiles in brown pants and a floral top.

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Source: @VANESSAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM

The couple opted for a casual date night.

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Hudgens and Tucker’s Private Life

image of Hudgens and Tucker keep a low-profile about their marriage and children.
Source: @VANESSAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM

Hudgens and Tucker keep a low-profile about their marriage and children.

Hudgens and Tucker typically keep their marriage and family life out of the public eye.

It wasn’t until January that the retired MLB player revealed the s---- of their two children.

On the "Baseball Isn’t Boring" podcast, Tucker said his oldest child is a boy, and his younger one is a girl.

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Going Public With Their Relationship

imge of The couple went public with their relationship in 2021.
Source: @VANESSAHUDGENS/INSTAGRAM

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021.

Hudgens and Tucker were seen together in November 2020 while on a date at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. In 2023, while appearing on the Today show, Hudgens spoke about her relationship with Tucker.

“After our first weekend together, I called my sister, Stella, and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she said.

On Valentine’s Day in 2021, they made their relationship official on Instagram and then publicly stepped out together on the red carpet of the Tick, Tick… Boom! premiere.

“He’s just kind of perfect for me,” she said in an interview. “I am happy. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

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The Couple Gets Married

image of The couple got engaged in 2022.
Source: MEGA

The couple got engaged in 2022.

The couple got engaged at the end of 2022, but it wasn’t confirmed until February 2023. At the time of the proposal, no details were released, but they did share photos of their trip to Paris.

The couple tied the knot at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, in 2023. The next year, the couple welcomed their first child, and they later welcomed their second child in November 2025.

Vanessa Hudgens' Dating History

Split Image of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Austin Butler
Source: MEGA

Before marrying Tucker, Hudgens dated Zac Efron and Austin Butler

Before Hudgens found her person, she dated Zac Efron for five years, from 2005 to 2010. The two met while auditioning and filming the Disney hit High School Musical. After her relationship with Efron ended, she dated actor Austin Butler.

They dated for almost nine years, from September 2011 to January 2020.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider said at the time.

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