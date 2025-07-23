or
Vanessa Lachey Pops Out of Tiny Black Bikini While Flaunting New Bob: Photos

Photo of Vanessa Lachey
Source: @vanessalachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey smoldered in a scandalous swimsuit while displaying her bob haircut.

July 23 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Vanessa Lachey's love for bikinis is not blind.

The model, 44, stunned in a strapless black bathing suit that flaunted her long legs on Monday, July 21.

image of Vanessa Lachey recently chopped her hair.
Source: @vanessalachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey recently chopped her hair.

Lachey turned to the side and popped a hip, revealing her toned limbs in the scandalous two-piece. She bared her cleavage in a selfie wearing the swimsuit, accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and gold bracelets. The new images exhibited Lachey's bob haircut by Ashlee Rose, which she debuted on June 1. The Love Is Blind host also boasted a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeshadow brushed on by Liz Castellanos.

"Bikini BOB. Got glam in a bikini…only for @netflix!" Lachey captioned her Instagram post.

"D---, that’s my wife……." her husband, Nick Lachey, commented.

"So pretty ❤️," actress Jennie Garth wrote.

Love Is Blind star Lydia Arleen added, "Staaawpppp 🔥😍❤️❤️❤️."

Vanessa Lachey's New Bob

image of Vanessa Lachey posed seductively in the mirror.
Source: @vanessalachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey posed seductively in the mirror.

Vanessa showcased her fresh hairdo early last month in a velvet, maroon vest by Temperley London. She paired the monochromatic ensemble with a long leather coat and skirt from Rowen Rose, as well as pointed-toe heels from Aleví Milano.

"Oh Hey, BOB 💫," she wrote on an Instagram carousel. The photo dump featured an image of Vanessa posing in the mirror, in front of a large window and in the hallway.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

image of Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary.
Source: @vanessalachey/Instagram

Vanessa Lachey recently celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary.

On July 16, Vanessa posted a special tribute to Nick in honor of their 14th anniversary. She published a throwback snapshot of them moments before sealing their vows with a kiss in 2011.

"19 years together, 14 years married (today) I’m FOREVER Yours Faithfully! Happy Anniversary, My Love! ❤️💫👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻🐾🧿," she captioned the post.

A few days prior, the couple took to Instagram to celebrate being nominated for Netflix's Host with the Most. Vanessa expressed what an "honor" it was to be recognized as they showed off limited-edition Netflix sunglasses and bomber jackets. Combined, the duo hosts four shows, including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Marry or Move On and Perfect Match.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Disney Trip

image of Vanessa and Nick Lachey have three kids.
Source: @vanessalachey/Instagram

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have three kids.

Vanessa and Nick share three children: Camden, 12, Brooklyn, 10, and Phoenix, 8. The family celebrated Brooklyn's birthday in May with a trip to Disneyland.

"Happy 70th @disneyland & Happy 10th Birthday to our girl!" Vanessa captioned a May 19 Instagram post posing with Mickey Mouse. "Here’s to all your magical dreams continuing to come true. Yes, her birthday was in January, but life happens and we finally got around to celebrating at her favorite place! We Love You @disney!!!"

