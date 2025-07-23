Lachey turned to the side and popped a hip, revealing her toned limbs in the scandalous two-piece. She bared her cleavage in a selfie wearing the swimsuit, accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and gold bracelets. The new images exhibited Lachey's bob haircut by Ashlee Rose, which she debuted on June 1. The Love Is Blind host also boasted a full face of makeup, including smokey eyeshadow brushed on by Liz Castellanos.

"Bikini BOB. Got glam in a bikini…only for @netflix!" Lachey captioned her Instagram post.

"D---, that’s my wife……." her husband, Nick Lachey, commented.

"So pretty ❤️," actress Jennie Garth wrote.

Love Is Blind star Lydia Arleen added, "Staaawpppp 🔥😍❤️❤️❤️."