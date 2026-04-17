Venmo Stash Wants to Turn Your Group Chat Spending Into Real Cash — With Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman Leading the Chaos

If you’ve ever split a dinner, booked a last-minute trip, or Venmoed a friend for concert tickets you definitely couldn’t afford, you already know the app has quietly become a running record of your social life. Now, Venmo is betting those everyday moments can do more than just keep things even, they can actually pay you back.

The platform is expanding Venmo Stash, its rewards program, giving users up to 5% cash back when they spend using the Venmo Debit Card or check out with Venmo at select brands, restaurants, and retailers.

The idea is simple: the money you’re already moving with your friends should come back to you. That applies to everything from group dinners and rideshares to shopping at brands like Sephora, Ulta, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, all of which now accept Venmo as part of its expanding merchant network.

“Venmo has always been where money moves between people, and now it is where millions choose to spend, in-app, in-store, and on-the-go,” said Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Venmo at PayPal. “Spending with friends has always been at the heart of what Venmo is, and now those moments have even more upside. The more our customers spend with Venmo, the more rewarding it becomes.”