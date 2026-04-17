Venmo Stash Wants to Turn Your Group Chat Spending Into Real Cash — With Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman Leading the Chaos
April 17 2026, Published 2:46 a.m. ET
If you’ve ever split a dinner, booked a last-minute trip, or Venmoed a friend for concert tickets you definitely couldn’t afford, you already know the app has quietly become a running record of your social life. Now, Venmo is betting those everyday moments can do more than just keep things even, they can actually pay you back.
The platform is expanding Venmo Stash, its rewards program, giving users up to 5% cash back when they spend using the Venmo Debit Card or check out with Venmo at select brands, restaurants, and retailers.
The idea is simple: the money you’re already moving with your friends should come back to you. That applies to everything from group dinners and rideshares to shopping at brands like Sephora, Ulta, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, all of which now accept Venmo as part of its expanding merchant network.
“Venmo has always been where money moves between people, and now it is where millions choose to spend, in-app, in-store, and on-the-go,” said Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Venmo at PayPal. “Spending with friends has always been at the heart of what Venmo is, and now those moments have even more upside. The more our customers spend with Venmo, the more rewarding it becomes.”
To bring that concept to life, Venmo leaned into something Gen Z audiences recognize instantly: chaotic, hyper-specific dynamics that happen between friends. Enter Rachel Sennott and Jordan Firstman, the I Love LA stars and real-life best friends known for their unfiltered, bit-driven humor.
Rather than simply casting them, Venmo brought the duo into the creative process itself. Sennott and Firstman collaborated in the writers’ room to shape a series of three short films that feel less like traditional ads and more like overheard conversations between friends mid-realization. The premise centers on a familiar discovery: the app they’ve always used to pay each other back can now earn them money in return.
The first film launched this week, with two more set to roll out over the next two weeks, each built around everyday spending moments that spiral into something funnier, more chaotic, and unexpectedly more valuable. The first spot? A rideshare, a little too much to drink, and Jordan's very unhinged case for why Venmo is the main character now.
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The campaign feels like it lives where its audience already does: on social feeds, inside group chats, and in the spontaneous plans that define how younger users spend both time and money.
There’s a reason the Venmo feed resonates; it’s a log of real life. The five-hour dinner that started as a quick catch-up. The weekend trip that finally made it out of the group chat. The shared expenses that turn into inside jokes.
With the expansion of Venmo Stash, those moments now come with a financial upside. Splitting the bill might start to feel a little more like getting paid back in more ways than one.