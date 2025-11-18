Venmo & Taco Bell Just Dropped the Hottest Fashion Accessory of the Holiday Season….And Yes, It Holds a Taco

Article continues below advertisement

In a world where fashion gets bolder, accessories get stranger, and our collective love for tacos never wavers, Venmo and Taco Bell have teamed up to deliver the must-have item of the season: the Venmo Taco Bellt a limited-edition, handcrafted, wearable taco holder that’s part runway, part drive-thru, and entirely iconic. Why carry a designer clutch when you can rock a leather-crafted taco holster that doubles as a conversation starter and a snack saver? Belts have become the breakout accessory of the year from sculpted metal waistpieces to belt bags that cost more than rent. But leave it to Venmo and Taco Bell to raise the bar (and your taco) with a hilarious yet high-fashion twist on the classic money belt.

Instead of stashing cash, you’re protecting something far more precious: your free Cantina Chicken Taco from Taco Bell. The launch celebrates Taco Bell’s newest deal a free Cantina Chicken Taco on a future order when you pay with Venmo in the Taco Bell app through December 31st. Because nothing says “financial literacy” like rewarding responsible payment behavior with crispy chicken goodness. Each piece is handcrafted by acclaimed leather artisan Guillermo Cuevas of Dunrite Leatherworks, the designer behind custom creations for Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey, and Glen Powell. His signature blend of traditional hand-tooling and contemporary swagger turns every item into wearable art and the Taco Bellt is no exception. Think high-quality leather. Think meticulous craftsmanship. Think the kind of accessory that will make people stop you on the street and ask, “Wait… is that a taco in your belt?”

Source: SUPPLIED

This drop is extremely limited — as in, collector-level limited. Torday, on November 18, the Venmo Taco Bellt will be available exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards Members through the Tuesday Drops page on the Taco Bell app. Fans can enter for a chance to win from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. PT. Translation: set an alarm, cancel your meetings, and get your thumbs ready.

Source: SUPPLIED