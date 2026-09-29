Vera Wang, 77, Goes Makeup-Free as She Poses From Her Bed: 'My Real Office!'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
Vera Wang has once again stunned fans with her youthful looks — this time with a makeup-free selfie taken from bed.
The highly respected fashion designer somehow still managed to look incredible despite being mid-recovery from a recent sickness.
Vera Wang Posts a Makeup-Free Selfie as She Recovers From Illness
Wang took to Instagram over the weekend to share a selfie of her bare face lying on a pillow, her features arranged into a bit of a frown. The fashion veteran was makeup-free and wore her lighter-than-usual long hair down and flowing over the pillow.
"STUCK in my bed sneezing a lot….. so staying here …..my real office. !🙏👏🛏️📥," she captioned the social media post.
Fans Sent Well-Wishes
Fans took to the comments section to cheer up the star.
"Please feel better soon ❤️🩹," one person wrote.
"The face of chicken soup recovery time," said someone else.
"Rest, sleep, soup, tea with honey, comfort food, and entertaining tv, to watch while you heal. 💕🌹🕊️," suggested a third fan.
"Oooohhh nooo! Lots of rest please!!!❤️❤️❤️," added another.
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Vera Wang Debuted Her Blonde Hair Transformation in June
Wang's hair is typically black, but she recently decided to opt for a creamy blonde color.
The star debuted the lighter shade in June with a series of photos from her 77th birthday party posted to Instagram.
The pics showed her blowing out candles on a massive cake that also had sparklers on it as she dined at a long table with her friends.
"PARTY TIME ..!!! 🥳🎂," she captioned the post.
Wang's famous pal Sharon Stone commented, "Congrats honey sorry i couldn’t stay PSSST the hair is smokin 😍."
"Luv u blonde!!! Good to change sometimes 🔥," someone else said.
Businessman Harry Slatkin said, "so hard to think of you as 77 you still look and act 36! Happy Birthday dear one xxx" while his wife, Laura Slatkin, added, "You look stunning!! Happy Birthday, Vera!!!🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕💕."
Vera Wang's Illustrious Fashion Career
Having given up on her dream of becoming a figure skater, Vera pursued her passion for fashion, eventually being offered a job at Vogue as an editor, per WWD.
She is now one of the most revered figures in fashion design today, particularly in the bridal space.
The businesswoman once said, "If I could transform people’s perception of wedding gowns by making them more modern, artistic, inventive or stylish, then perhaps I could create a valuable, emotional franchise for the rest of their lives."