Home > News NEWS Leading the Industry: Verge Agency and Jessica Bartlett Add Hailey Welch, Avani Gregg, and Madi Monroe to their Elite Roster Source: Verge Agency

Every so often, the world is reminded that social media has the power to transform lives overnight. A single viral video can catapult an individual from obscurity to stardom, creating opportunities that were once unimaginable. The immediacy and reach of platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has democratized fame, allowing anyone with a compelling story, talent, or moment to capture global attention within hours. However, with this dramatic rise to fame comes a new set of challenges. The spotlight does not exist in a vacuum and can lead to intense scrutiny and pressure. Viral sensations must navigate the complexities of maintaining their newfound status, balancing personal life with public expectations, and managing potential backlash or negative attention. The journey from viral fame to sustained success often requires strategic management and careful planning. This is where women-led companies like Verge Agency truly shine. Founded by CEO Jessica Bartlett, Verge Agency is a full-service talent management company that stands at the forefront of the influencer industry. It’s not just about managing talent; it’s about empowering creators and setting new standards in an industry that has historically been exploitative. Verge makes it their mission to provide clear direction and a sustainable career path for creators, ensuring they are protected and securing the most favorable deals possible.

Verge’s success is driven by its ability to offer individually tailored services that align perfectly with each client's unique personal brand. This personalized approach ensures that every client receives the attention, strategy, and resources they need to thrive in their respective verticals. Whether it’s through securing lucrative brand partnerships with notable brands like Playboy, crafting compelling content, executing growth marketing strategies, negotiating contracts, or protecting their intellectual property, Verge equips its clients with the tools they need to succeed. One of Verge's core strengths lies in its exceptional skills in negotiation and career navigation, especially for creators just stepping onto the scene. The agency’s team excels at guiding emerging talent through the complexities of the industry, helping them rise sustainably. From securing high-profile deals to managing clients’ public image, CEO Jessica Bartlett and Verge are committed to preventing exploitation and safeguarding their clients' best interests. Their focus is on creating long-term success, ensuring that every decision benefits the creator both now and in the future.

Source: Verge Agency Verge CEO Jessica Bartlett

Verge’s roster is a testament to its standing in the industry, featuring a diverse array of influential talent from Artists like Austin Mahone and Pia Mia to influencers like Huddy, Gigi Gorgeous, and Mikayla Demaiter, as well as professional athletes like Lindsay Brewer. The agency’s comprehensive and premium services make it the go-to choice for both aspiring and established influencers who seek more than just management—they seek a partner who will champion their vision.

Source: Verge Agency Austin Mahone, Lindsay Brewer, Huddy

What truly distinguishes Verge is Jessica Bartlett’s unique perspective as a CEO who was also an influencer. Her first-hand experience in the industry allows her to deeply understand the needs and challenges creators face. This empathy and insight have been instrumental in shaping Verge's management approach, making it more attuned to the realities of being a modern creator.

Source: Verge Agency Avani Gregg

Source: Verge Agency Madi Monroe

The recent addition of TikTok sensations Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe to Verge’s roster exemplifies the agency’s ability to attract and elevate top-tier talent. Both Gregg and Monroe have captivated millions with their charismatic online presence and unique content. By partnering with Verge, they have gained the strategic guidance necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of social media while ensuring their brands continue to grow sustainably.

Source: Verge Agency Hailey Welch