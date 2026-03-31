Verizon Taps Connor Storrie and Nia DaCosta for New Film 'Look Behind You'

Verizon is making a high-profile play for the cultural zeitgeist, tapping breakout phenomenon Connor Storrie for his first-ever brand film. In a sophisticated collaboration with visionary director Nia DaCosta (Candyman), the spot leans into cinematic horror as Storrie finds himself alone in a remote, glass-walled cabin. The atmosphere is thick with dread - flickering lights, unlocking doors, and the chilling sound of a disembodied voice - until a sharp, comedic twist reveals the "intruder" is actually a series of smart-home activations triggered by an accidental butt-dial.

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The film proves that Verizon’s network is so relentlessly reliable it can power even a haunting from the middle of nowhere. “The collaboration and creative process was pure magic,” says Verizon CMO Leslie Berland.

"Verizon is a brand that really understands storytelling and culture, so they fully leaned into the idea," says Storrie.

For DaCosta, who brought her signature cinematic eye to the project, and Storrie, who delivers a pitch-perfect performance, the message is clear: when your coverage is this strong, the only thing truly "scary" is your own pocket.