veronica perasso shares her go to one day focaccia recipe in cozy baking video

Article continues below advertisement

Veronica Perasso is giving followers a glimpse into her kitchen with a homemade focaccia recipe that looks both simple and delicious. In a recent social media video, the influencer walked viewers through her entire bread-making process, sharing tips along the way. Alongside the clip, Veronica described focaccia as one of her favorite breads to make because of how versatile it is for toppings and sandwiches. The laid-back baking video quickly caught attention from fans who enjoyed its cozy and comforting vibe. Veronica Perasso Calls Focaccia One Of Her Favorite Breads

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

At the beginning of the post, Veronica explained why focaccia has become one of her favorite homemade recipes. “Focaccia is one of the breads I enjoy making the most,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s delicious and I can put as many toppings as I want or make any sandwich.” The recipe included bread flour, warm water, olive oil, instant yeast, honey, and salt. Veronica started by mixing the water, oil, yeast, and honey together before adding the dry ingredients to form the dough. “This is the only recipe you’re gonna need to make focaccia in one day,” she said in the video. The Dough Went Through Multiple Stretch-And-Fold Stages

Article continues below advertisement

After combining the ingredients, Veronica let the dough rest before beginning several rounds of stretch-and-fold techniques to help develop its texture. “Just up and down about eight to 10 times,” she explained while handling the dough. The influencer repeated the folding process after another short resting period before allowing the dough to rise for an hour and a half. Once it had fully rested, the dough appeared fluffy and airy as she transferred it into an oil-coated baking tray. “Don’t be shy,” Veronica joked while pouring a generous amount of olive oil into the pan. Veronica Perasso Shared A Relatable Kitchen Mishap

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

During the baking process, Veronica revealed that her larger oven was not working, forcing her to improvise with a smaller one instead. “So my big oven is not working, but my little one is working,” she said while preheating it to 420 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite the small setback, the focaccia continued to rise beautifully. Veronica pointed out the visible bubbles forming throughout the dough before stretching it across the tray. “Can you guys see how she’s bubbling? She’s gonna be so cute,” she said. Keeping The Toppings Simple And Classic

Article continues below advertisement