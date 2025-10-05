or
'Vice Principals' Star Kimberly Hébert Gregory Dead at 52

The star died at 52 years old, her ex-husband confirmed.

Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Vice Principals star Kimberly Hébert Gregory, has died at 52 years old.

Her ex-husband Chester Gregory shared the heartbreaking news via an Instagram post.

The actress died on Friday, October 3.
The actress died on Friday, October 3.

"Kimberly Hébert Gregory You Were Brilliance Embodied, A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. You Taught Us Lessons In Courage,In Artistry, In Resilience, And In How To Keep Showing Up, Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share," he began.

"Through Our Best, Through Our Greatest Challenges, What Remained Was Love, Respect, And A Bond No Storm Could Break. So Much More Than Ex-Wife, You Were My Friend.Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together, Is The Living Echo Of Your Light. Through Him, Your Brilliance Will Never Fade. Through Him, Your Laughter Will Always Resound. Thank You, Kimberly, For Every Chapter We Shared. Your Story Was Never Defined By The Battle, But By The Beauty You Carried Through It. Rest In Power, Rest In Peace, Rest In The Eternal Knowing That You Are Loved, Always. Kim… You Did Good. Sunrise: 12/07/1972 Sunset: 10/03/2025," he added.

Kimberly Hébert Gregory's ex-husband posted a tribute for her on Instagram.
Kimberly Hébert Gregory's ex-husband posted a tribute for her on Instagram.

Of course, tributes immediately poured in.

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, "I don't understand this.💔 I'm so sorry for you and your son's loss @chestergregory. And OUR loss as a community," while Leslie Odom Jr. said, "Beautiful tribute, bro. What a light she shared. I am so sorry to hear."

Jason Ritter added, "I am so sorry… absolutely heartbreaking. She was so brilliant and so kind, she will be so so missed by all of us lucky enough to know her.💔," while Kym Whitley said, "Noooo I have no words. She was fighting such a good fight. Such a light to the world.🙏🏽."

Walton Goggins, who starred on the HBO series alongside Kimberly, shared a tribute on Instagram.

“We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory,” the actor wrote. “I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other.”

“A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note,” the White Lotus star added. “You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”

The star appeared alongside Walton Goggins on 'Vice Principals.'
The star appeared alongside Walton Goggins on 'Vice Principals.'

Kimberly first started acting in 2007’s I Think I Love My Wife.

She had movie roles as well, including Arizona, Five Feet Apart, John Henry and Miss Virginia.

