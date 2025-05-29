or
Viceroy Washington D.C. Is at the Heart of the Nation's Capital: Here's Why You Should Stay at This Luxe Property

viceroy exterior at night
Source: VICEROY

If you're looking to head to Washington, D.C., then the Viceroy Washington DC is the place to stay!

May 29 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

If you're looking to head to Washington, D.C., then the Viceroy Washington DC is the place to stay!

"Viceroy Washington DC is located in the heart of the city but on a very residential street. This gives our guests the quick escape from the hustle and bustle but just steps away from the busy streets filled with restaurants, boutiques, speakeasy's, cultural institutions and more," Sherry Abedi, Area General Manager, exclusively tells OK!.

viceroy lobby gallery
Source: VICEROY

The hotel is just moments away from so many hotspots.

The hotel is just moments away from so many hotspots, including the bustling 14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle and the National Mall. The modern escape is the ideal setting to explore D.C. like a local. Begin your mornings at BPM Coffee & Wine, a beloved local cafe and later unwind with cocktails and dinner at the hotel's restaurant, Dovetail, which has something for everyone on their expansive menu.

From the delicious burger to a chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, gnocchi and more, you will leave feeling satisfied.

viceroy indoor space
Source: VICEROY

The hotel is located between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle.

The restaurant is perfect for brunch or dinner or a special occasion, as it "offers both hearty and elegant options in a relaxed setting and bottomless brunch beverages."

viceroy kingstudio
Source: VICEROY

The hotel is the perfect place to stay when visiting D.C.

Since D.C. has a big brunch scene, Dovetail fits in perfectly and has something for everyone.

"Dovetail is winning over brunch-goers by doing what D.C. brunch-goers desire: familiar flavors made interesting, drinks that feel special without a 'bottom,' a space that vibes, and a menu that evolves," Can Coskunkal, Area Director of Food & Beverage, notes, adding that the Big Breakfast Burrito (pictured below) — which is big and delicious — is worth ordering.

viceroy
Source: VICEROY

The Big Breakfast Burrito (pictured) is worth ordering.

The area couldn't be better for wandering around the city. "It's located between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, some of the most vibrant and trendy neighborhoods in D.C. Atmosphere blends modern sophistication with cozy comfort, often praised for its inviting, stylish interior and a great outdoor seating area — topped with seasonal and locally-sourced menu accompanied with craft and creative beverage program," Abedi says.

viceroy salon
Source: VICEROY

The hotel is located in a good spot in the city.

The 178 spacious rooms are perfect to unwind in — whether you're here for work or play. From plush linen sheets to modern marble bathrooms and oversized work desks, this hotel is not one to miss.

In the summer, don't forget to check out the Hush Rooftop Bar to relax and sip some cocktails.

viceroy pool
Source: VICEROY

The pool is a must-visit in the summer.

For more information, click here.

viceroy patio outdoor seating
Source: VICEROY

Dovetail is the hotel's delicious restaurant!

