Viceroy Washington D.C. Is at the Heart of the Nation's Capital: Here's Why You Should Stay at This Luxe Property
If you're looking to head to Washington, D.C., then the Viceroy Washington DC is the place to stay!
"Viceroy Washington DC is located in the heart of the city but on a very residential street. This gives our guests the quick escape from the hustle and bustle but just steps away from the busy streets filled with restaurants, boutiques, speakeasy's, cultural institutions and more," Sherry Abedi, Area General Manager, exclusively tells OK!.
The hotel is just moments away from so many hotspots, including the bustling 14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle and the National Mall. The modern escape is the ideal setting to explore D.C. like a local. Begin your mornings at BPM Coffee & Wine, a beloved local cafe and later unwind with cocktails and dinner at the hotel's restaurant, Dovetail, which has something for everyone on their expansive menu.
From the delicious burger to a chicken sandwich, mac and cheese, gnocchi and more, you will leave feeling satisfied.
The restaurant is perfect for brunch or dinner or a special occasion, as it "offers both hearty and elegant options in a relaxed setting and bottomless brunch beverages."
Since D.C. has a big brunch scene, Dovetail fits in perfectly and has something for everyone.
"Dovetail is winning over brunch-goers by doing what D.C. brunch-goers desire: familiar flavors made interesting, drinks that feel special without a 'bottom,' a space that vibes, and a menu that evolves," Can Coskunkal, Area Director of Food & Beverage, notes, adding that the Big Breakfast Burrito (pictured below) — which is big and delicious — is worth ordering.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The area couldn't be better for wandering around the city. "It's located between Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, some of the most vibrant and trendy neighborhoods in D.C. Atmosphere blends modern sophistication with cozy comfort, often praised for its inviting, stylish interior and a great outdoor seating area — topped with seasonal and locally-sourced menu accompanied with craft and creative beverage program," Abedi says.
The 178 spacious rooms are perfect to unwind in — whether you're here for work or play. From plush linen sheets to modern marble bathrooms and oversized work desks, this hotel is not one to miss.
In the summer, don't forget to check out the Hush Rooftop Bar to relax and sip some cocktails.
For more information, click here.