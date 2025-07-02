NEWS RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against Elder Abuse Claims, Demands Trial Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram Vicki Gunvalson is requesting a jury trial after being sued for financial elder abuse by former client Diane Field.

Vicki Gunvalson is gearing up for a courtroom showdown as she faces allegations of financial elder abuse from a former client. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 63, is demanding a jury trial to address claims made by 74-year-old Diane Field.

Source: Mega Vicki Gunvalson was sued for elder abuse over a $6 million estate she managed in 2019.

According to an Us Weekly report, Gunvalson asserts that the trial will take between seven and 10 days. Earlier this year, Field filed the lawsuit against both Gunvalson and her company Coto Insurance and Financial Services. Field claims she first met Gunvalson in 2019. According to the lawsuit, the Bravo star and her business partner persuaded her to hire them for financial management, relying on their expertise to handle her and her husband George Field's $6 million estate. George sustained injuries from a bike accident in 2002.

The suit alleges that Vicki and her partner promised to lower Diane’s taxes and enhance their future financial gains. However, Diane felt misled after the life insurance policy she purchased ended up costing her hundreds of thousands of dollars more than promised. Furthermore, she contends that the investments suggested by the duo were not in her best interest and accuses them of using fraudulent tactics.

Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram Diane Field claimed Vicki Gunvalson misled her into life insurance and annuity products.

Diane’s attorney noted, "She felt uninformed by them and that the annuities and life insurance policy they convinced her to open did not seem to be the best investments for her, as they tie up large sums of money for a long time that she may never be able to use, for maybe longer than she will live or will be too old to enjoy." Vicki strongly denies any wrongdoing. Her attorney stated, "[Diane] knew, or in the exercise of ordinary care should have known, of the risk and hazards involved in the undertaking… but nevertheless and with full knowledge of these things, did fully and voluntarily consent to assume the risks and hazards involved in the undertaking."

Source: Mega Vicki Gunvalson denies all accusations against her.

The defense also accused Diane of being "careless and negligent with respects to the matters alleged in the" lawsuit, demanding that all claims be dismissed. "[Vicki] has asked for a jury trial expected to last seven to ten days, just like all of the parties in this litigation," the star's legal team fired back. They further emphasized her qualifications, stating, "[Vicki] is a respected insurance professional with over 34 years of experience, having served more than 7,000 clients with dedication and care. She unequivocally denies all allegations asserted against her [Diane] in the pending lawsuit."

Source: Mega Vicki Gunvalson's legal team called the 'RHOC' star a respected insurance pro.