Victoria Beckham Reveals the Dating Advice She Got When First Seeing David Beckham: 'Keep Things Under Wraps'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham revealed how she and David Beckham kept their early romance private, sharing the unexpected places they went on dates while trying to stay out of the spotlight.
"The advice that we were given was to just try and keep things under wraps," Victoria explained during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.
The high-end fashion designer was discussing the difficulties of dating in public after singer Olivia Rodrigo spoke about the challenges of relationships in the spotlight.
They Wanted to Get to Know Each Other
"Actually, we had quite a few first dates in car parks," revealed the former Spice Girl, before quickly laughing off their choice of meeting spots before anyone got the wrong idea.
"Not as seedy as it sounds," joked the '90s cultural phenomenon.
They Had Some Help From an Unlikely Source
Victoria explained how her mother helped the pair find time together without attracting attention.
"My mum would drop me off and I would get in David's car and we would just spend hours just talking just getting to know each other privately before anybody knew that we were dating," she shared.
The low-key meetups gave them time to connect while both were building high-profile careers.
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Victoria Had a Playful Suggestion for Olivia Rodrigo
The 52-year-old empathized with Olivia's comments about the challenges of dating while famous, acknowledging, "I really can relate. I can totally relate. That's how it was when I first met David."
She noted that she and the soccer legend faced similar pressures when they first got together. "We were really under the spotlight," she explained.
She also offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion for the 23-year-old singer, who has spoken about the difficulties of navigating romance under public scrutiny.
"She needs to find a really good car park," Victoria quipped.
Victoria and David's Romance Began in 1997
Victoria and David first met in 1997, when she was famous as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls and he was playing for Manchester United.
Their relationship progressed quickly. The couple announced their engagement in 1998 and married in July 1999. They share four children: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.
Victoria previously described their first meeting in a 2016 letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue. "Yes, love at first sight does exist," she wrote, recalling how she spotted David in the Manchester United players' lounge.
Nearly three decades after they first met, the couple remain one of the world's most recognizable celebrity pairings.