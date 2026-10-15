or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Victoria Beckham
OK LogoCOUPLES

Victoria Beckham Reveals the Dating Advice She Got When First Seeing David Beckham: 'Keep Things Under Wraps'

Split image of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham revealed she and David kept their early romance private by going on secret dates in car parks.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham revealed how she and David Beckham kept their early romance private, sharing the unexpected places they went on dates while trying to stay out of the spotlight.

"The advice that we were given was to just try and keep things under wraps," Victoria explained during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

The high-end fashion designer was discussing the difficulties of dating in public after singer Olivia Rodrigo spoke about the challenges of relationships in the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

They Wanted to Get to Know Each Other

Image of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria joked that these car-park dates weren't 'seedy,' but simply offered them privacy away from the public eye.

"Actually, we had quite a few first dates in car parks," revealed the former Spice Girl, before quickly laughing off their choice of meeting spots before anyone got the wrong idea.

"Not as seedy as it sounds," joked the '90s cultural phenomenon.

Article continues below advertisement

They Had Some Help From an Unlikely Source

Image of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria's mother helped by dropping her off to sit in David's car, where they spent hours talking privately.

Victoria explained how her mother helped the pair find time together without attracting attention.

"My mum would drop me off and I would get in David's car and we would just spend hours just talking just getting to know each other privately before anybody knew that we were dating," she shared.

The low-key meetups gave them time to connect while both were building high-profile careers.

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Had a Playful Suggestion for Olivia Rodrigo

Split image of Victoria Beckham and Olivia Rodrigo.
Source: MEGA

Victoria empathized with Olivia Rodrigo's public romance struggles, playfully suggesting she find a good car park for privacy.

The 52-year-old empathized with Olivia's comments about the challenges of dating while famous, acknowledging, "I really can relate. I can totally relate. That's how it was when I first met David."

She noted that she and the soccer legend faced similar pressures when they first got together. "We were really under the spotlight," she explained.

She also offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion for the 23-year-old singer, who has spoken about the difficulties of navigating romance under public scrutiny.

"She needs to find a really good car park," Victoria quipped.

Victoria and David's Romance Began in 1997

Image of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria and David Beckham met in 1997 and married two years later.

Victoria and David first met in 1997, when she was famous as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls and he was playing for Manchester United.

Their relationship progressed quickly. The couple announced their engagement in 1998 and married in July 1999. They share four children: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.

Victoria previously described their first meeting in a 2016 letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue. "Yes, love at first sight does exist," she wrote, recalling how she spotted David in the Manchester United players' lounge.

Nearly three decades after they first met, the couple remain one of the world's most recognizable celebrity pairings.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.