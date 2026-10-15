COUPLES Victoria Beckham Reveals the Dating Advice She Got When First Seeing David Beckham: 'Keep Things Under Wraps' Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham revealed she and David kept their early romance private by going on secret dates in car parks. Joshua Sila Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Victoria Beckham revealed how she and David Beckham kept their early romance private, sharing the unexpected places they went on dates while trying to stay out of the spotlight. "The advice that we were given was to just try and keep things under wraps," Victoria explained during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. The high-end fashion designer was discussing the difficulties of dating in public after singer Olivia Rodrigo spoke about the challenges of relationships in the spotlight.

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They Wanted to Get to Know Each Other

Source: MEGA Victoria joked that these car-park dates weren't 'seedy,' but simply offered them privacy away from the public eye.

"Actually, we had quite a few first dates in car parks," revealed the former Spice Girl, before quickly laughing off their choice of meeting spots before anyone got the wrong idea. "Not as seedy as it sounds," joked the '90s cultural phenomenon.

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They Had Some Help From an Unlikely Source

Source: MEGA Victoria's mother helped by dropping her off to sit in David's car, where they spent hours talking privately.

Victoria explained how her mother helped the pair find time together without attracting attention. "My mum would drop me off and I would get in David's car and we would just spend hours just talking just getting to know each other privately before anybody knew that we were dating," she shared. The low-key meetups gave them time to connect while both were building high-profile careers.

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Victoria Had a Playful Suggestion for Olivia Rodrigo

Source: MEGA Victoria empathized with Olivia Rodrigo's public romance struggles, playfully suggesting she find a good car park for privacy.

The 52-year-old empathized with Olivia's comments about the challenges of dating while famous, acknowledging, "I really can relate. I can totally relate. That's how it was when I first met David." She noted that she and the soccer legend faced similar pressures when they first got together. "We were really under the spotlight," she explained. She also offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion for the 23-year-old singer, who has spoken about the difficulties of navigating romance under public scrutiny. "She needs to find a really good car park," Victoria quipped.

Victoria and David's Romance Began in 1997

Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham met in 1997 and married two years later.