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Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 15, Begged Her to Call School After Being Banned From Wearing Makeup

Image of Victoria Beckham revealed Harper pleaded over school makeup ban.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham revealed Harper got in trouble for wearing makeup to school.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

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Victoria Beckham’s 15-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, pleaded with her famous mother to step in after school officials banned her from wearing makeup.

Speaking on the Today show, the fashion designer shared her youngest child's dismay at the school's policy despite her talent for applying natural cosmetics.

"Quite recently she said, 'They've told me that I'm not allowed to wear make-up for school,'" Victoria recalled. "She said, 'Why don't they want me to look my best?' She's like, 'Mummy, can't you call the school?' I'm like, 'I can't, Harper.'"

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Harper Beckham Is Preparing for Her Own Skincare Line

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image of Harper Beckham is a 'beauty mogul,' her mom said.
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham is a 'beauty mogul,' her mom said.

Despite school restrictions, the teenager is actively preparing to step into the beauty industry with her own teenage skincare line, named Harlo by Harper.

Victoria, who has previously predicted her daughter will become "a beauty mogul," noted that Harper's passion stems from a shared bond over cosmetics.

"She loves make-up and skincare. She has really struggled with her skin," she said. "Harper loves to go shopping and make-up shopping, and that's such a nice feeling that we can do that together."

Victoria has already invested over £2.3 million ($3 million) into the venture through H7B Ltd, a company established alongside Victoria Beckham Beauty's Oliver Shipton to support the brand.

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Harper Beckham Honored Family Heritage With H7B

image of Harper Beckham honored her family heritage through the brand name H7B.
Source: MEGA

Harper Beckham honored her family heritage through the brand name H7B.

Harper's brand name carries special significance, as H7B pays tribute to her full name, Harper Seven Beckham.

Her middle name holds deep family history, referencing her father David Beckham’s iconic shirt number for both Manchester United and England, as well as her birth in July, weighing seven pounds.

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U.S. Patent Office Rejected Trademark Claim

image of The U.S. trademark office rejected Harper Beckham's brand registration request.
Source: MEGA

The U.S. trademark office rejected Harper Beckham's brand registration request.

Unfortunately, the commercial rollout encountered legal obstacles in the United States, where the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused the trademark application filed by Project Seven US Inc.

The regulatory body cited a likelihood of confusion with an existing dietary supplement firm holding the trademark "HARLO."

"Here, applicant's mark, HARLO BY HARPER, is confusingly similar to the registered mark, HARLO, because the marks share identical wording and convey the same overall commercial impression," officials shared. "Consumers are generally more inclined to focus on and remember the first word, prefix, or syllable in a mark."

U.K. Regulators Approved Brand Launch

image of U.K. regulators approved Harper Beckham's skincare trademark application.
Source: MEGA

U.K. regulators approved Harper Beckham's skincare trademark application.

However, Harper has secured greater legal success closer to home, where the U.K. Intellectual Property Office has fully approved her brand application.

While the ruling noted that "applicant may respond to the refusal(s) by submitting evidence and arguments in support of registration," the Beckham team works to navigate the U.S. market.

Planning continues for the brand's official debut shortly after Harper turns 16 next summer.

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