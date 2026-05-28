Victoria Beckham Exposes Her Own Insecurities After Spending Her 'Whole Life' Feeling Like She's Not 'Good Enough'

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Victoria Beckham confessed she is plagued by feelings of self-doubt in a new interview. "I think I’ve spent my whole life feeling that I’m not good enough, and not liking how I look," the former Spice Girl, 52, said on "The Beauty Desk" podcast from the U.K. newspaper The Times released on Wednesday, May 27. "I think the great thing about growing older is I now accept the way that I look."

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Victoria Beckham Opened Up About Aging

Source: MEGA 'I just want to be the best version of myself,' Victoria Beckham said.

Aging doesn't phase her. "I just want to be the best version of myself," Beckham said. "I want to be healthy, I want to be fit, and that's about it. I don't get too caught up in it. I think I've spent my whole life feeling that I'm not good enough. I've been very transparent about that." She continued, "The great thing about getting older is you really care less about what other people think. I can own the narrative now."

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Victoria Beckham Talked About Turning 50

Source: MEGA 'You can still look good,' Victoria Beckham said of getting older.

She finds getting older to be freeing. "I also don't think that you have to give up just because you're 50," she said. "That doesn't mean that you have to compromise. You can still look good." She added, "Just because you get older doesn't mean you're limited as to what you can do. You can achieve great things as you get older."

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Victoria Beckham Called Herself 'the Worst Spice Girl'

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Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham could become a makeup artist.

She mentions that she was a Spice Girl for four years, but has been in the fashion industry for 20 years with her Victoria Beckham clothing line. "It was always about so much more for me," she explained. "I'm not an actor, I'm not a singer -- obviously the worst Spice Girl -- but other than that, which was a onetime thing, I don't have another job. I am in the office working every single day, whether it's in London, which is my fashion office, or New York, which is my beauty office, this is what I do. There is no other job for me." She feels she could become a makeup artist, adding, "I've learned from so many makeup artists, and picked up all the tips and tricks along the way."

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Victoria Beckham Would Be 'Bored' If She Retired

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham said she loves 'being busy.'

She doesn't see retirement in her future. "I just love what I do," Beckham said. "I love the people I work with, so at the moment, no. I'd be really bored. I love being busy." Beckham is mom to Brooklyn, 27, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21 and Harper, 15, whose dad is husband David Beckham. The couple wed in 1999. "I think it's really good that the children see how passionate I am about what I do," she said. "They see the work ethic that both myself and David has as well. I think it's good that the children see that. It's wonderful to see that our children, they have passion, they have work ethic, they are driven. I think you have to lead by example as well when you have children." She added, "I always say dream big, and then dream even bigger."

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Victoria Beckham Detailed Health Strategy

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham relied on regular bloodwork to tell her which vitamins to take.