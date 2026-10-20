Victoria Beckham Makes Very Posh Confession as She Admits She's 'Never' Taken the New York City Subway: 'I Hear It's Very Efficient'
Oct. 20 2026, Updated 1:17 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham made a very "Posh" confession during a recent interview, revealing that she has never ridden the New York City subway despite spending time in the city.
"I have never, but I hear it's very efficient," the former Spice Girls member, 52, said when she was asked whether she had ever used the city's public transportation system.
The interviewer noted that the subway, especially the L train, is unreliable.
"I don't know what that is, but I'll take your word for it," Beckham replied.
Victoria Beckham Reveals the 'Sensible' Heels She Carries in Her Handbag
The fashion designer also offered a glimpse inside her Hermès handbag, which she compared to Mary Poppins' famously spacious bag.
"I'm wearing a high heel right now, but I've got some sensible ones for when I'm walking down the street," Beckham explained while pulling out a pair of shoes from her own fashion label.
Her idea of practical footwear is a pair of 4.5-inch heels costing £620 ($829 USD).
Beyond her footwear, Beckham revealed that she keeps several personal essentials close at hand, including her Hotel Portofino perfume, lipstick, crystals and oversized sunglasses.
Victoria Beckham Celebrates New York Flagship Store and First Profit
Beckham's visit to New York coincided with the opening of her fashion brand's new flagship store on Mercer Street.
Designed by artist Alexander May and design architect Ole Lund, the boutique features a burgundy color palette complemented by pale marble, timber, lacquer and velvet finishes.
The expansion follows a significant financial milestone for Beckham's fashion business, which reported its first operating profit in September.
The brand recorded an operating profit of £7.3 million (9.7 million USD) for the 12 months ending in December 2025, marking its first profitable year since its launch.
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Victoria Beckham Jokes About David Beckham's Gardening Skills
During her New York visit, Beckham offered a glimpse into her life at home with her husband, David Beckham.
The former singer shared that she and David often enjoy a glass of wine together in their vegetable garden.
She also joked about encouraging her husband to pursue "competitive gardening" because of his impressive homegrown cucumbers.
According to Victoria, the vegetables have grown so large that they resemble "an instrument," prompting her to tease David about putting his gardening skills to the test.
Inside Victoria Beckham's Career
Victoria rose to international fame as a member of the Spice Girls in 1996, alongside Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.
In a 2020 Instagram post, Victoria reflected on how the nickname shaped her confidence, admitting it was not something she initially embraced.
"I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice," she wrote.
Following the Spice Girls' success with albums including "Spice" and "Spiceworld," the fashion designer pursued a solo music career before shifting her focus to fashion.