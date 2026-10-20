Victoria Beckham Makes Very Posh Confession as She Admits She's 'Never' Taken the New York City Subway: 'I Hear It's Very Efficient'

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham made a very "Posh" confession during a recent interview, revealing that she has never ridden the New York City subway despite spending time in the city. "I have never, but I hear it's very efficient," the former Spice Girls member, 52, said when she was asked whether she had ever used the city's public transportation system. The interviewer noted that the subway, especially the L train, is unreliable. "I don't know what that is, but I'll take your word for it," Beckham replied.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @VICTORIABECKHAM/INSTAGRAM Beckham appeared unfamiliar with New York's public transportation system when Zanna Rassi mentioned the L train.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Reveals the 'Sensible' Heels She Carries in Her Handbag

Source: MEGA Beckham revealed that she carries a pair of expensive heels from her own fashion label in her Hermès handbag.

The fashion designer also offered a glimpse inside her Hermès handbag, which she compared to Mary Poppins' famously spacious bag. "I'm wearing a high heel right now, but I've got some sensible ones for when I'm walking down the street," Beckham explained while pulling out a pair of shoes from her own fashion label. Her idea of practical footwear is a pair of 4.5-inch heels costing £620 ($829 USD). Beyond her footwear, Beckham revealed that she keeps several personal essentials close at hand, including her Hotel Portofino perfume, lipstick, crystals and oversized sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Celebrates New York Flagship Store and First Profit

Source: MEGA Beckham visited her new flagship store on New York's Mercer Street, designed by Alexander May and Ole Lund.

Beckham's visit to New York coincided with the opening of her fashion brand's new flagship store on Mercer Street. Designed by artist Alexander May and design architect Ole Lund, the boutique features a burgundy color palette complemented by pale marble, timber, lacquer and velvet finishes. The expansion follows a significant financial milestone for Beckham's fashion business, which reported its first operating profit in September. The brand recorded an operating profit of £7.3 million (9.7 million USD) for the 12 months ending in December 2025, marking its first profitable year since its launch.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham Jokes About David Beckham's Gardening Skills

Source: MEGA Victoria recently joked that David should try competitive gardening because of his oversized homegrown cucumbers.

During her New York visit, Beckham offered a glimpse into her life at home with her husband, David Beckham. The former singer shared that she and David often enjoy a glass of wine together in their vegetable garden. She also joked about encouraging her husband to pursue "competitive gardening" because of his impressive homegrown cucumbers. According to Victoria, the vegetables have grown so large that they resemble "an instrument," prompting her to tease David about putting his gardening skills to the test.

Inside Victoria Beckham's Career

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham earned her Posh Spice nickname in 1996 after the Spice Girls' first hit.