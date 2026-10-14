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Victoria Beckham Admits She's Officially 'Passed the Baton' to Son Cruz When it Comes to Music: 'No Spice Girls, Nothing Like That'

Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: GTS/MEGA

Victoria Beckham said she's 'passing the baton' to son Cruz when it comes to music.

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Oct. 14 2026, Updated 11:26 a.m. ET

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Elder millennials, brace yourselves: Victoria Beckham has pretty much confirmed there will be no more Spice Girls music to look forward to.

The fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice revealed her plans (or lack thereof) during a new conversation on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

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Cruz Beckham Broke the Internet With a Photo of 'Posh Back in the Studio'

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Photo of Cruz Beckham showed his mom in the studio.
Source: @CRUZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Cruz Beckham showed his mom in the studio.

Victoria's son, whom she shares with husband David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, 21, caused a stir last month when he posted a selfie of his mom singing in a recording studio.

The young musician captioned the post, "yeah we got posh back in the studio ;)."

Commenters almost lost their minds over this, with one person writing, "Yay Cruz!!!! Now insist her to go on tour with the Spice Girls!! You are our only hope ahaha."

A second wrote, "Now try to convince her on THAT reunion please! Thank you Cruz!"

Someone else said, "That's motherly love - she won't do it even if the whole world is insisting, but she'll do it for her baby ❤️."

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Source: @CRUZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM
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Victoria Beckham Addressed Her Studio Appearance

Photo of Victoria Beckham couldn't say no to Cruz.
Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE

Victoria Beckham couldn't say no to Cruz.

Explaining why she recorded with Cruz to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, Victoria said, "I mean, I just can't say no to Cruz. I just can't say no. He was in the studio, and he said, 'Mum, can you put some backing vocals down?' And I can't say no. I can't say no, so I did as a little bit of fun, but I'm sure that song is not gonna see the light of day. That was just me being a mum saying, 'I can't say no to my little boy... He's 21 years old.'"

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Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE
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Victoria Beckham Is Crushing Spice Girls Fans' Dreams

image of Victoria Beckham said there's 'no more Spice Girls.'
Source: AR4 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA

Victoria Beckham said there's 'no more Spice Girls.'

But her backing vocals for Cruz aren't the start of a musical revival.

"There's no new music. There's no more Spice Girls," Victoria said. "I've passed that baton over to Cruz. I'm so proud of him and how well he's doing. He's been on tour in the U.S. and in London. You know, it's his time now."

She continued, "I'm so proud of him, so proud of him. So that was just a little bit of fun between me and him, nothing more."

She then joked, "I've still got it!" adding, "It's like riding a bike. Once you learn, you can never forget."

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Source: OLYMPIC GAMES/YOUTUBE

The Spice Girls Last Reunited in 2019 — Sans Posh

Photo of The Spice Girls last reunited in 2019, without Victoria.
Source: MEGA

The Spice Girls last reunited in 2019, without Victoria.

In 2019, the Spice Girls reunited as a four-piece, with Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell, but Victoria chose to sit out.

The last time all five members of the band performed together was in 2012, for the London Olympics.

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